  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Victor Wembanyama
  • "Frying Anthony Davis Like He’s a G-Leaguer": NBA Fans In Deep Fear as Victor Wembanyama Starts Rampage By Tearing Down 10x All-Star

"Frying Anthony Davis Like He’s a G-Leaguer": NBA Fans In Deep Fear as Victor Wembanyama Starts Rampage By Tearing Down 10x All-Star

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 05:21 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA Fans In Deep Fear as Victor Wembanyama Starts Rampage By Tearing Down 10x All-Star - Source: Imagn

Victor Wembanyama had a fiery opening night on Wednesday as the San Antonio Spurs dominated the Dallas Mavericks, 125-92. Wembanyama, who is in his third season in the NBA, put up 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in just 30 minutes to reintroduce himself as one of the dominant players in the league.

Ad

Wembanyama outplayed Mavericks' 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, tearing him up on both ends of the floor en route to the lopsided win. Davis only scored 22 points and 13 rebounds on 7-of-22 shooting from the field.

With Wembanyama's performance against a bona fide star like Davis, many NBA fans expressed deep fear as they anticipate the Spurs star's continued dominance throughout the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad

Other fans have already considered Wembanyama a problem for the rest of the league in just his first game of the season.

Ad
Ad
Ad

With his output, Wembanyama set a franchise record with the most points in a season opener.

The win was Wembanyama's first game back on an NBA court since being diagnosed with a blood clot on his shoulder following last season's All-Star weekend.

In 46 appearances last season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game.

Victor Wembanyama sees the positives in his medical journey in the past year

Victor Wembanyama's blood clots gave him a new perspective in his career, reigniting his competitive fire during the offseason.

Ad

In his interview with ESPN, Wembanyama believed his "traumatic" medical journey would be beneficial for his career.

"The traumatic experience ... is very much linked to all the stuff I've done in the summer," the Spurs star said. "Spending so much time in hospitals, around doctors and hearing more bad news that I wish I hadn't heard, of course, it is traumatic. But in the long run I think it's going to be very beneficial because even though I don't wish it on [anybody], it makes you understand lessons that nothing else could have made you understand."
Ad

Wembanyama had trips all around the world, including a trip with monks at a Shaolin temple in China, football games in Japan, chess tournaments in France, and even a meeting with astronauts at NASA.

He also had workouts with NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett throughout the offseason.

This year, the Spurs are expected to lean on Wembanyama as the Spurs look to return to the playoffs.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications