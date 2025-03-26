The New York Knicks needed every bit of effort to get past the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, and with Jalen Brunson still out with an injury, Josh Hart had to step up. He recorded yet another triple-double to lead his team to a 128-113 win, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns also logged double digits in all three categories, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 dimes.

Ad

This was the first time in Knicks' history that two players recorded a triple-double in the same game. Notably, Hart had already witnessed that when Lonzo Ball and LeBron James did so for the LA Lakers back in 2018. When asked about that, he got a little emotional and called it a 'full-circle' moment:

"I was in L.A. when [James and Ball] did it, and that sounded really dope," Hart said. "Now it's full circle and I'm in that same situation with [Towns], and it was really dope. It was a blessing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Hart didn't record a single triple-double in his first six seasons in the league with the Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Portland Trail Blazers, but he's recorded 15 in the past two seasons, which is as many as LeBron James.

Josh Hart is making history for the Knicks

This was Hart's ninth triple-double of the season, which is a new franchise record. The previous mark was held by Walt “Clyde” Frazier since 1969, and he still has a handful of games to keep adding to his tally.

Ad

Following the win, Towns gushed about his teammate, saying that his effort and determination to do what's best for the team have helped him stuff the stat sheet night in and night out:

"[Hart's] got nine this season; I've got one. He's doing a much better job of getting triple-doubles," Towns said. "But the way he does it is special. It's always with effort and for the betterment of the team.

Ad

"I'm just happy there's a way to see on the stat sheet the impact he's having on the game. He sacrifices so much for the team, so I'm happy that he can have this moment."

Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 53.3% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback