"Full of s**t" - Ron Harper bluntly brands Stephen A. Smith 'overpaid' for jab at Dak Prescott's $82 million Cowboys contract

On &quot;First Take&quot; on Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith called Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott “overpaid” after the team restructured the quarterback’s contract. Smith detailed four other instances where the Cowboys had to do the same transaction to get much-needed cap space. Smith summarized that $82 million in five years after repeated restructuring was evidence that the Cowboys have been overpaying their quarterback.Former Chicago Bulls star Ron Harper responded to Smith’s comments about Prescott:“Full of s**t… you’re over paid…”Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKFull of s**t… you’re over paid…Per Spotrac, the restructuring dropped the cap hit on Prescott’s contract from $89.8 million to $50.5 million. Prescott will earn $2 million in base salary, but he will receive full payment after Dallas converted the remaining $45.7 million to a salary bonus. With free agency arriving in less than a week, the Cowboys now have more wiggle room to address roster concerns.According to Stephen A. Smith, the Cowboys should not have made Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in September 2024. The team gave the playcaller a historic four-year, $240 million contract, including $231 million guaranteed. Smith cited Prescott’s two playoff wins in eight years before the mega-deal as the biggest reasons the massive contract should not have happened.Ron Harper could not disagree more, considering Smith signed a five-year, $100 million deal with ESPN in March. The former LA Lakers guard thought the network was overpaying the veteran talk show host.Stephen A. Smith urges LeBron James to return to Cleveland to win championshipStephen A. Smith did not limit his comments about Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Smith gave LeBron James and his fans something to think about when “First Take” visited Cleveland on Saturday.“Why don’t you [James] just come back to Cleveland and end your career. This cannot be disputed: he’d have a better chance of winning a championship in Cleveland than he would in LA.”Stephen A. Smith added that the four-time MVP could end his career in the city where it all began and retire a five-time champion.The idea of LeBron James returning looks like a fairy tale ending to a legendary career. James riding off into the sunset after a second championship with the Cavaliers is the kind of story Hollywood often makes. Still, the Cavs’ salary cap and luxury tax would prevent a reunion until likely 2026.