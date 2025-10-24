Full Transcript: Draymond Green Gives Long and Thoughtful 4-Minute Statement on FBI Gambling Investigation

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green expressed his views on the FBI's gambling investigation into Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier on Thursday, offering a long and thoughtful statement.Green's comments came during the post-game conference after the Warriors' 137-131 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Offering his take on the investigation in a four-minute statement, here is what he said in full.&quot;My reaction to the news, I was shocked. I woke up to that news and I overslept for the shoot around, so when I woke up, I couldn't really check in on it because I was trying to get here. You know, I got here and they are like, 'Man, you see everything that has happened?' I am like, not quiet, I only knew about Terry.&quot;&quot;But the business is the business. I am not going to sit here and condemn the league for partnering with gambling, sports betting companies like the businesses is the business. And you know it is what it is, I wish everybody well.&quot;It is a tough moment for the individuals involved, it is a tough moment for the league, but I am not going to sit here and be like, 'Man, y'all partnered with a gambling company, you opened a can of worms, like that can of worms can be opened with partnering with gambling companies or not.&quot;&quot;Partnering with gambling companies ain't making gambling more accessible to us. The accessibility is what it is. If you are an American or if you live in America and you live in states where gambling, sports betting is legal, it pops right on your phone, whether the league is partnering with the company or not ain't changing nothing.So I think those partnerships are going to continue to grow, but I still live here, and I wish I could get on my phone and bet on a football game, but that's just the nature of the world we live in. We are not going to condemn a Facebook executive because their stuff pops up on Polly Market.&quot;&quot;Our league has done an incredible job of growing this game. Partnerships come when you grow the game. They are for all of us, from ownership to players; it grows the pot, and I haven't heard anybody complaining about the pot growing. The league has been partnered with Budlight forever, but it ain't started me to drink beer, so it is unfortunate for the guys involved. I am praying for them, I wish them well, but sports betting is going to be around.&quot;&quot;And the partnership will keep happening as it should, but the accessibility is the accessibility. The Golden State Warriors are sponsored by Mercedes-Benz and I don't have a Mercedes-Benz.&quot;Draymond Green and the Warriors remain unbeaten with an impressive overtime winThe Golden State Warriors began their 2025-26 campaign with a win against the LA Lakers on opening night and kept this winning streak alive with an impressive win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.Despite Aaron Gordon recording 50 points and Nikola Jokic chipping in with a double-double, Steph Curry's 42 points were enough for the win. Draymond Green also chipped in with 13 points and 8 rebounds, helping the Warriors start the season 2-0.The Warriors will hope to continue this winning streak as they travel to Oregon to face the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center.