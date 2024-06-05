“Funeral kit”- Mavericks fans hyped as Luka Doncic and Co set to don black jerseys in NBA Finals Game 1 

Dallas Mavericks fans were excited to learn that the team will be wearing their signature black City Edition jerseys for Game 1 of the finals on Thursday. After defeating the Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, the team is now set to make their 2024 NBA Finals debut later this week in the black City Edition jerseys when they play the Celtics.

Ahead of the game on Thursday, reports emerged on Wednesday indicating that the team will be wearing their City Edition jerseys. Immediately, fans were quick to take note, expressing excitement given that the Mavs are undefeated while wearing the jerseys.

In addition to going 2-0 this postseason while wearing the jerseys at home, the Mavs have also picked up a road win in the jerseys during the playoffs.

On the flip side, the Celtics will be wearing their Association jerseys for Game 1, which the team is also set to wear in Games 3 and 4 as well. After the jersey schedule was released, Mavericks fans were quick to weigh in.

As one fan wrote:

"Funeral kit" - @001Nama (Twitter/X)

Others indicated that the City Edition black jerseys are a clear indication that the team means business, adding:

"Oh they're not messing around." - @Autograph (Twitter/X)

"ohhhh this means business" - @NicoRobiinMFFL (Twitter/X)

Other fans expressed their admiration for the black City Edition jerseys:

"My favorite jerseys!!!" - @Oh_Katie_Babie (Twitter/X)

"My favorite jersey ever made funeral for the Boston Celtics" - @AngelHernan214 (Twitter/X)

"Best jerseys we have" - @OwnedbyMavsss (Twitter/X)

From the sounds of things, Mavericks nation was largely supportive of the decision, with other fans adding:

"Let’s Go…" - @Gauranshgoyal1 (Twitter/X)

"It’s over wit" - @Alex_McManus1 (Twitter/X)

Looking at the schedule of jerseys for the first four games of the Mavericks-Celtics NBA Finals

After wearing the City Edition jerseys three times in the postseason, the Mavericks will wear the jerseys just once through the first four games of the finals.

A post from Mavs Tracker on social media shared photos of the jersey matchup for the first four games of the series. Following Game 1, Dallas is set to wear their Association jerseys in Game 2, while the Celtics wear their Statement jerseys.

For Games 3 and 4 the Mavericks will wear blue Statement jerseys with the Celtics wearing white and green Association jerseys.

In the event that games 5-7 are necessary, the jersey assignments will likely be posted closer to game time rather than all being posted as a group in advance.

Finals action will begin on Thursday, June 6, with action continuing in Boston on June 9 for Game 2. The series will then shift back to the American Airlines Center in Dallas for Games 3 and 4, which will be held on June 12 and June 14 respectively.

In the event that a Game 5 is needed, the game will take place from the TD Garden on June 17 at 5:30 PM Pacific (8:30 PM Eastern). Similarly, if a Game 6 is needed, the Mavericks will play host on June 20, with Boston then closing out the series at home if the series goes to a Game 7.