Furious Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck exploded with anger into locker room following Game 3 fiasco in Conference finals

The Boston Celtics were considered one of the frontrunners to win the NBA championship this year after a promising season last year. After falling short in the finals last year, the expectations were a championship for the following season.

However, the Celtics fell short again as they were one win away from the finals. After losing to Heat in embarrasing fashion on the road for Game 3, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck was furious when he entered the team's locker room.

According to The Athletic's Jay King and Jared Weiss, Grousbeck didn't mince words as he told the team to "play with some balls." Blake Griffin spoke to The Athletic about it.

"(Grousbeck) was right, but we shouldn't need that," Griffin said. "As soon as we got to the locker room, we were just so frustrated."

Wyc Grousbeck purchased the team in 2002 and has been the owner ever since. In his tenure, he has already seen his franchise win a championship in 2008 but has fallen short in getting back to it.

The current core of players have been close since drafting Jayson Tatum in 2017. The team has been in four conference finals with the core of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Tatum, with one finals appearance.

Boston was able to bounce back after a horrid 0-3 start against the Miami Heat. After a complete momentum shift in Boston's favor after Derrick White's miraculous winner in Game 6, the Celtics dropped the ball in Game 7.

What made the performance more disappointing was the fact that it was played in front of their home crowd. After Jayson Tatum landed awkwardly and tweaked his ankle on the first offensive possession, the tone and attitude of the team shifted.

Boston's 2022-23 season with championship aspirations ended with a 103-84 loss.

Celtics Jayson Tatum's frustrated demeanor after tweaking his ankle early in Game 7 against the Miami Heat

In a pivotal Game 7 matchup, with a win guaranteeing a trip to the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum tweaked his ankle on the first play of the game.

After the loss, Tatum spoke with the media to address the untimely nature of the injury.

"I saw the video, I saw it after the game that I came down on my ankle, and it's tough because it kinda impacted me the rest of the night," Tatum said. "It swelled up, and It was just frustrating that I was kind of like a shell of myself. It was tough to move. It was just frustrating, especially that s**t happened on the first play."

