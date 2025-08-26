Furious Luka Doncic locker room meltdown revealed after Serbia rout ahead of EuroBasket

Luka Doncic’s frustration boiled over as Slovenia lost its final warm-up game ahead of EuroBasket 2025 against Serbia on Thursday. Nikola Jokic's team dominated Slovenia, winning 106-72.Luka Doncic led the charge for his team, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. His shooting woes highlighted Slovenia's struggles. He went 4-for-18 from the field as his team was held to 33.3% shooting, while Serbia shot 64%.Nikola Jokic led the offense for Serbia, contributing 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Nikola Jovic was also key, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds.According to Sportklub Slovenia, Doncic was heated while addressing the team after the loss. Veteran forward Edo Muric confirmed that a locker room discussion had taken place, saying that it had brought the team closer.“Yes, we had a conversation,” Muric said. “We cleared up a lot of things and said what needed to be said. This defeat actually brought us even closer.”With the loss to Serbia, Slovenia wrapped up its exhibition schedule ahead of EuroBasket 2025. The team enters the tournament in poor form, having lost three of its four games to Serbia, Latvia and Germany.Slovenia needs quick adjustments as they’re set to open Group D play against Poland on August 28.Nikola Jokic's teammate has high praise for Luka DoncicNikola Jokic's teammate, Bogdan Bogdanovic, has plenty of experience playing against Luka Doncic both in the NBA and internationally with Serbia. Speaking after Thursday's game, Bogdanovic had some high praise for the Lakers guard.&quot;He can kill anyone in a tournament. He can go for 50, 60 ... I don't know. That's what makes him special,&quot; Bogdanovic said.The Lakers guard will need to be one of the tournament’s best players if Slovenia is to have a chance, especially with Serbia, Latvia, Greece and Germany fielding NBA-caliber talent. Doncic boasts impressive numbers at the international level, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.It will fall on Aleksander Sekulic to make the necessary adjustments and give Slovenia a fighting chance at EuroBasket 2025. It has been close to a decade since the team achieved glory at the European tournament, with their last tournament win coming in 2017.