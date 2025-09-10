Furious Luka Doncic mocks refs with 'money sign' gesture in dramatic EuroBasket elimination game

Luka Doncic and the Slovenian men's basketball team were eliminated by Germany, 99-91 in the quarterfinals of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament on Wednesday. The Lakers star was assessed his fourth foul during the third quarter of the game and he displayed his frustration by making a money sign gesture towards the FIBA officials.The moment occurred at the 7:42 minute mark of the third quarter against former LA Lakers guard Dennis Schroder. The Slovenians were in the lead, 53:49, after a commanding first quarter performance that saw them take a 32-21 lead. Doncic ended the game with 39 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.