Furious Victor Wembanyama aggressively charges toward Ivica Zubac after Clippers big’s unwarranted shove

Victor Wembanyama is already a unicorn, but seeing an angry version of him is an even rarer sight. Emotions ran high on Wednesday during the San Antonio Spurs’ matchup against the LA Clippers when Ivica Zubac bulldozed him on a rebound attempt.

Harrison Barnes launched a corner 3, and as Wembanyama moved in for a potential rebound, Zubac shoved him, sending him tumbling out of bounds. The shot fell, and the Spurs’ star remained on the ground momentarily.

Wembanyama then attempted to sprint toward Zubac as the Clippers big man walked toward his bench, but teammates and coaches quickly intervened to hold him back.

Wednesday’s game marked the start of a three-game homestand for the Spurs, who entered at 20-23, sitting 12th in the Western Conference and 2.5 games out of the final play-in spot.

Meanwhile, the Clippers held the sixth seed with a 26-20 record, trailing the fourth seed by two games.

Victor Wembanyama prioritized strength in the offseason

When Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, he weighed just 210 pounds, raising concerns about how his frame would hold up in the league.

However, the reigning Rookie of the Year has since added 25 pounds and is now listed at 235 pounds.

During media day, Wembanyama emphasized that strength was his main focus.

"I would say it's a natural process because it's important to work in a way that is good for your body and to respect the body's identity," Wembanyama said (per San Antonio Express-News). "So, I really, really put an emphasis on getting strength."

He said getting stronger was important for him to expand his game.

"Weight will come with strength," he said. "It's just a result of the good work we have done all summer. I am really satisfied with the summer we just had here."

"I want to keep going in that direction because it is obviously the primary thing that I love to expand my game. It (allows) me to play through contact and it also (increases) my athleticism in general."

So far this season, Victor Wembanyama has elevated his game, averaging 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.9 blocks — all improvements over his rookie campaign.

