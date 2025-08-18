"Future Laker" - NBA fans erupt over Lauri Markkanen averaging 40.3 PPG in EuroBasket prelude

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 18, 2025 01:49 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn

Lauri Markkanen is making waves overseas as he averaged an astounding 40.3 points per game for his home country of Finland in the pre-EuroBasket exhibition games.

In the team's first exhibition game against Belgium, Markkanen had 48 points and 9 rebounds. Come the second game against Belgium, he scored 31 points. Then, in the final exhibition game against Poland, he put up 42 points and 12 rebounds.

If Markkanen averages over 40 points in EuroBasket, he would set a new tournament record currently held by Greece's Nikos Galis, who averaged 37 points per game in 1987.

Finland is one of the four hosts for EuroBasket 2025 along with Cyprus, Latvia, and Poland. Finland are in Group B, where they will take on Sweden, Great Britain, Montenegro, Lithuania, and Germany.

With Markkanen leading the way, the Finns will look to improve on their seventh-place finish in the last tournament in 2022.

Fans on social media were in awe after learning about the Jazz's big man's achievements overseas. Here's what some fans said on X:

Lauri Markkanen leads Finland to 500th international win

Finland beat Belgium 92-74 last week, which was significant because it was the country's 500th win in international basketball. Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Finns with 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Finland first took part in an international competition in 1939, suffering a 73-11 loss to France. The Finns have come a long way since then and have become a force in European basketball, in large part due to Markkanen's emergence.

Their seventh-place finish in EuroBasket 2022 was their best showing since 1967, when they finished sixth while hosting the event.

Last season, Markkanen averaged 19.0 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Utah Jazz in the NBA. It was his lowest scoring output in three seasons in Utah.

Markkanen will now look to bounce back during EuroBasket and lead Finland to another strong finish. Finland will kick off its EuroBasket campaign against Sweden on Aug. 27.

Edited by Brad Taningco
