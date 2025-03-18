"FVV really crashing out" - NBA fans react as Fred VanVleet gets ejected for hard foul in close finish against Sixers

On Monday, Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet was ejected from the game after a hard foul on Oshae Brissett. NBA fans reacted to this play on social media after the former Toronto Raptors star was expelled in the fourth quarter. The foul summed up the intensity of the game between the 76ers and the Rockets as the match had a close finish.

Fans gathered on X (formerly Twitter) to discuss VanVleet's violent foul as he was ejected with over a minute left to play. Basketball media handle 'Hoops Central' posted a clip of the hard foul on their account, captioning it:

"Fred VanVleet has been EJECTED."

Many gathered in the comments section of this post as they laid their opinions on VanVleet's reckless action:

"What was bro thinking ???" questioned a fan.

"Pushing an airborne player on a fast break should be a 10-game suspension," wrote another.

"fvv really crashing out," expressed a third.

VanVleet's foul came during the final quarter of the game. After attempting a 3-point shot, which was blocked by 76ers guard Oshae Brissett. The former Wichita State guard chased him down on the fastbreak and took him out before he could attempt the layup.

Although many fans criticized the Illinois native's hard foul, few claimed that he was fouled by Brissett first:

"Fred got blatantly fouled on that 3," expressed a fan.

"That was a disgraceful flagrant 2. Fred has to foul the guy hard to prevent the layup. It wasn't a dirty play," added another.

"Bro kicked his leg out should've been an offensive foul," expressed a third.

Despite VanVleet's exit in the final quarter, the Houston Rockets were able to take home the win as they defeated the 76ers by seven points. The close-fought match needed overtime to be settled as the Rockets continued their fine run of form.

Fred VanVleet has a night to forget as the Houston Rockets look set to clinch second place

Former Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet had a night to forget against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Toyota Center on Monday. The guard's ejection was one of the many things that went wrong for him during the fixture. The 31-year-old will look to leave this match behind him as his team looks to clinch the second seed in the West.

Ejected in the fourth quarter after a hard foul, Van Vleet recorded a measly zero points in the first quarter as he struggled to convert his shots. During his 18-minute cameo, the 2019 NBA champion had three attempts and failed to score a single one.

Additionally, he also had a desolate plus-minus value of -22 for the game, which exhibited his dismal impact. Despite not producing the numbers expected of him, the Rockets are currently flying high in the West.

Sitting second with 13 games remaining, the Rockets currently hold the same record as the Nuggets. However, the two teams will play each other twice in the final week, and the Rockets could clinch the second seed with a win in those games.

