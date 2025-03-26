“G-League team without Steph” - Warriors fans turn their backs as Jimmy Butler-led roster gets smacked on his old stomping ground

Jimmy Butler had a forgettable return to Miami with the Warriors on Tuesday. The six-time NBA All-Star-led crew was shocked with a 112-89 loss against a Heat team that had won only one of its last 10 games. It was the Warriors' second straight loss on this six-game road trip in Steph Curry's absence.

The Warriors' 14-2 run to start the Butler era infused confidence in the media and fans about the team's chances of contending. The former Heat forward was one of the main ingredients of their success.

However, with three losses in five games, things have looked bleak for Golden State as it faces a rough patch for the first time with the new-look roster. Amid the growing frustration during this stretch, Warriors fans ridiculed the team's play against Miami on Tuesday. One X user wrote:

"G-league team without Steph. Beyond ridiculous effort, tonight."

Another flamed Butler's lackluster production of 11 points. six rebounds and two assists, saying:

"Paid $60M for a passing role player who will turn up "ONLY FOR PLAYOFFS" F**king ridiculous"

One fan gave up hopes of a championship run, saying:

"Back to the play in tomorrow. This team can’t win a championship anyways . Let’s see what they do in the offseason to try and go for it next year"

A couple of fans desired a Steph Curry comeback.

"Another bad loss to a bad team this team is so pathetic i just need Steph to come back," one fan said.

"Need Steph back to turn it around," added another.

