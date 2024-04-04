Gabe Vincent 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Lakers guard’s, impact and minutes

Gabe Vincent has finally returned to the LA Lakers lineup. He has played in two of their last three games after missing time since December 20, while featuring in just seven games so far in his first season with the team. He returns just in time to help their backcourt depth as the Lakers attempt a playoff run.

LA has won seven of their last eight games, including three in a row. They are still stuck in ninth place in the West and seem destined for the play-in tournament.

They could still make a move and get to the top six and a first round berth. They sit 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns in sixth and the New Orleans Pelicans in seventh, and one game behind the Sacramento Kings in eighth. Moving out of ninth will be huge as it guarantees the Lakers an easier path into the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers will likely keep D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves as their starting backcourt. Vincent will likely work in a backup role and point guard for the second unit. Let’s take a look at his potential impact for the postseason.

Gabe Vincent regular season stats

Gabe Vincent seems poised for a backup role as he returns from injury. He has not had much time to fit in with the Lakers offense after missing most of the season. He is averaging 14 minutes since his return.

Vincent's rust has shown as he is just 1-for-5 in the games since his return from injury. He did show up on the defensive end with one steal. His role could expand as he regains his legs. Here are his limited regular season stats this season in just seven games.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG % 3 PT FG % FT % MPG Gabe Vincent 4.1 1.0 2.3 1.0 0.0 35.1 10.0 50.0 22.3

Vincent could see his role expand in the playoffs. He has plenty of playoff experience from his time in Miami, and could be a trusted ballhandler and perimeter shooter.

He was an integral part of two deep Miami Heat playoff runs the past two seasons. Here are his career playoff averages.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG % 3 PT FG % FT % MPG Gabe Vincent 9.7 1.5 3.1 0.8 0.2 39.7 35.3 90.7 25.8

Strengths and Weaknesses

Gabe Vincent’s main strength will be his ball handling for a Lakers team that has a lot of wings. He will also bring efficient 3-point shooting if he can match his numbers from last season.

Vincent showed up in clutch moments time and time again during Miami’s run to the Finals last season. He also brings a lot of grit and effort on the defensive end.

Vincent’s main weakness is his injury. He missed most of the season and has been slow in his return. He also has not had time to build chemistry with his current Lakers squad. This could force him as a backup role and he may not get many minutes come playoff time.

Impact, role and minutes

Gabe Vincent has been playing 14 minutes per game off the bench in his return. He could see similar numbers as he has not shot much or shown off scoring potential since coming back.

Vincent does have playoff experience so perhaps Darvin Ham will use him as a calming presence for the second unit or when D’Angelo Russell struggles defensively. He is a better defender than Russell and Reaves, so he could find time on the floor for his defensive skills.