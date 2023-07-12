Gabe Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers at the onset of free agency. The 2018 undrafted free agent recently revealed his top five players of all-time, including three Lakers on the list. Speaking to Lakers Daily, Vincent stated:

"I'm going to go Jordan. I'm going to go LeBron and Kobe. All-time five. I'm going to go Kareem. You know what's funny? One of the names that just popped up in my head was Bill Russell. May he rest in peace, but I was a little nervous to go down that lane because he's a Celtic. I was a little nervous to throw it out there, but this is tough. It might be Bill."

Vincent continued:

"Bill was a problem. Some of the things he was doing and how much he won, his impact on the game. I'm going to throw Bill at five for right now. I feel like everyone's top five is a work in progress constantly. I'm sure in two hours I'll say something different."

Check out Gabe Vincent's comments on his top five players of all-time:

While there are more than five players that are deserving of such praise, one notable Los Angeles Lakers great that was omitted from Vincent's list is Magic Johnson. Despite having his career cut short, Magic is widely considered to be the greatest point guard of all-time and is generally included in most top-five lists.

Gabe Vincent reveals why he joined the Los Angeles Lakers

Gabe Vincent was one of the first moves made by the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. The former Miami Heat point guard recently shared the reason for his move with Jovan Buha of The Athletic, who tweeted:

"Gabe Vincent says he chose the Lakers because he wanted to join a contending team and compete for championships. The Modesto, Calif., native also mentioned the advantages of being closer to home and playing for an iconic franchise."

Check out Jovan Buha's tweet below:

While the Heat advanced further than the Lakers in the postseason, both teams were in the last four remaining teams before being eliminated by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. It is unclear if Miami was willing to match the offer that Vincent received from Los Angeles. Furthermore, the Lakers were able to make a deep postseason run after forming their team at the trade deadline, giving plenty of reason for optimism that they will improve next season.

