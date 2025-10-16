"GABE WELCOMING COOPER FLAGG TO THE NBA": Lakers in disbelief as Luka Doncic's backup cooks No. 1 pick with 18 points in five minutes 

Mavericks No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg may have gotten his "welcome to the NBA" moment from Luka Doncic's backup, Gabe Vincent. In Wednesday's marquee preseason game between Dallas and the Lakers, Vincent torched Flagg, who was his primary defender, for 18 points in five minutes.
Vincent was unconscious to begin the contest after making five consecutive 3s. He missed his sixth attempt, but Flagg fouled him on that play, sending the Lakers veteran point guard to the free throw line for three shots. Flagg had seemingly no answers for Vincent then.
NBA fans were in disbelief at Vincent's exploits, especially against the generational rookie, who had held his ground well against other veterans in three preseason games previously. Flagg's defense, in particular, has stood out, so everyone was caught by surprise over Vincent's blitz.
Here's how fans reacted to that stretch:
