Gabrielle Union can't contain excitement over late-night shenanigans with husband Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, shared glimpses of her stay in New York with her husband on Saturday. The actress couldn't contain her excitement about her late-night shenanigans, posting multiple images of their getaway on social media.

In an Instagram post, Gabrielle shared multiple images of their stay in the Big Apple with views of skyscrapers and mirror selfies together. Captioning the fun-filled post with a short note, the former AGT judge wrote:

"Skyscrapers and late-night shenanigans."

The post shared by Union featured nine slides of her night out in New York with Dwyane Wade, with the first one being a mirror selfie of them. The subsequent slide contained a mirror selfie of the 52-year-old, followed by a view of the New York City skyline.

She also shared another quote within the post, which shared her excitement about her romantic escape:

"Nights like these deserve a soundtrack," the quote read.

Union's post featured a few more images of the couple's getaway, including a bathrobe with the couple's initials and multiple shopping bags from Tiffany & Co. Furthermore, the Omaha native also shared an image of Coqodaq, a fine dining restaurant on 22nd Street in New York.

Dwyane Wade shows love to Donovan Mitchell for keeping him "alive" as the Cavs star demolishes the Heat in Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers hold a 3-0 lead over the Miami Heat in their ongoing playoff series. Despite his former team struggling in the playoffs, Dwayne Wade showed love to Cavs star Donovan Mitchell for keeping him "alive" after he emulated his moves in the playoffs.

During an episode of his podcast 'The Why with Wade,' the Miami Heat legend expressed his appreciation for Donovan Mitchell. Wade, an explosive player in his prime, appreciated Mitchell for mirroring his over-the-top euro move as the Cavs star demolished the Heat in Game 2:

"Hey, appreciate you boy. Appreciate you for keeping me alive,” said Dwyane Wade.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points during the game, while the Miami defense struggled to contain him, leading to a final score of 121-112 in favor of the Cavaliers.

In Game 3, Mitchell had a lower scoring night with only 13 points, but the Cavaliers still defeated the Miami team 124-87.

