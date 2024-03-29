Gabrielle Union delights in Steph Curry's new children's book collection 

On March 12, 2024, Steph Curry released his second children's book, "I Am Extraordinary," following his debut release, "I Have a Superpower," on Sept. 6, 2022, under his Unanimous Media banner.

In support of the release, actress and mother of five, Gabrielle Union, showcased Curry's book on her Instagram story.

Gabrielle Union showcases Steph Curry's children's book collection on her Instagram story

The actress has been long-time friends with Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, describing the two in an Instagram Live as:

"some of the only people that I've met who've been consistent from the first time I saw them"

Steph Curry talked about his "I Am Extraordinary" children's book

Curry's Unanimous Media. co-founded with producer Erick Peyton in 2018, is dedicated to producing authentic family, faith and sports-based content. It also acts as a way for the two-time NBA MVP to share another side of himself.

"I am Extraordinary," centers around Zoe, a young character navigating the struggles of wearing hearing aids, while finding the courage to pursue her passion for soccer amid support from friends.

Through his children's books, Curry aims to lay strong foundations of self-love and confidence for the next generation, as per CBS News' Jericka Duncan and Kelsie Hoffman.

"Coming up through basketball and I didn't pass the eye test," Curry said. "I was called like a late bloomer, but it was about developing a confidence in who I was, developing a work ethic and not getting deferred by failure along the way."

The Golden State Warriors star's NBA wasn't instantly heralded when he first arrived in the league. Despite being a top 10 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry still received doubts regarding his physique and if his shotmaking can translate well into the professional league.

Curry wanted to anchor on that experience and journey of his and share it with the children of this generation so that they may be able to relate to someone at times when they're too hard on themselves.

However, he has not stopped there. Beyond his literary endeavors, Steph and Ayesha Curry, established the "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation" in 2019, investing nearly $6 million to promote education and literacy in underserved communities, showcasing their commitment to making a positive impact beyond basketball.