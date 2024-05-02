Gabrielle Union joins Hollywood's elite in questioning UCLA administration, LAPD following Free Palestine protests

Gabrielle Union is a celebrity who's never scared to speak out against social issues. She recently took to social media to share her thoughts on one of the biggest stories in the United States right now.

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to go on in the Middle East, countless college campuses are holding protests. Among them is UCLA.

Recently, a student-run news outlet stated that LA police department has threatened to arrest any reporters covering the protest at UCLA. This sparked a response from Gabrielle Union, asking why people are being stopped from covering the news. Union chose to speak on that as an alumni of the University.

Since graduating from UCLA, Union has gone on to have a successful career as an actress.

The former "Bring It On" star is also married to NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. Union began dating the longtime Miami Heat star in 2008, and the two got married in 2014. Four years later, they had their first and only child together.

Breaking down Gabrielle Union's history of activism

The incident at UCLA is far from the first time Gabrielle Union has spoken out against something. She has a long career of activism spanning across countless issues.

One of the first major issues Union spoke out against was the murder of Trayvon Martin. She fought for charges to be brought against George Zimmerman, the man who shot the 17-year-old boy in Flordia. He was eventually acquitted of all charges regarding the incident.

Another issue Union has shown strong support for is breast cancer. She has partnered with multiple foundations over the years after she lost a friend to the disease.

These days, Union's activism efforts are focused on the LGBTQ community. Last summer, Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya came out as transgender. Since then, the famous couple has used their platform to speak up for the community.

After receiving the President's Award at the NAACP, Gabrielle Union touched on her activism within the LGBTQ community. From her and Wade's perspective, they are just loving parents who want to make the world safe for their children. The award is give out every year to someone for their devouted public service.

"We honestly don’t approach this work as activists or leaders as much as we do this as parents," Union said. "Parents who love our children and will do whatever the hell we can to keep them seen and secure and safe.”

