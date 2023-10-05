Gabrielle Union's latest photo dump shows Dwyane Wade still in prime shape despite retiring 4 years ago

Dwyane Wade is still in exceptional shape despite being 41 years old. In a recent photo dump on Instagram, Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, posted a video showing him sporting his abs and a defined chest. Notably, Wade retired from the NBA four years ago.

In his prime, Wade was one of the best guards in the NBA. Explosive, twitchy and an elite shot-maker, Wade quickly rose to prominence within the league. It would appear that the Miami Heat legend has stuck to his routine in recent years, which is why he's in such good shape.

Wade and Union began dating in 2009 before getting married in 2014. They honeymooned in the Maldives. Rumor has it that the engagement ring is worth $1 million.

Wade has two children from his first marriage and one child with Union. The pair have even written a children's book together titled "Shady Baby."

Despite some behind-the-scenes struggles, where the pair spent some time apart in 2013, they appear to be going strong, with both Wade and Union regularly posting pictures of their post-NBA life together on social media.

Union is a famous actress, having comprised roles in hit movies such as "Bring It On" and "Bad Boys II", while Wade is an NBA Hall of Famer who won three championships during his playing career.

Dwyane Wade recently hit a hole-in-one

While Dwyane Wade is currently spending time with his family on vacation, that didn't stop him from hitting the links in recent weeks. Wade, like many NBA players, is a keen golfer and is regularly spotted on the golf course.

However, during one round on the Pebble Beach course, Wade achieved something most golfers strive for: he hit a hole-in-one.

"My first hall-in-one, baby. I have been waiting on this for three years," Dwyane Wade said.

Wade then declared himself a legend, claiming he was "locked in for life" on an Instagram story post celebrating his achievement:

"From the NBA hall of fame to the Pebble Beach Hall of Fame 🏌🏾‍♂️ I might as well get golf tattooed on my body, I’m locked in for life! HOLE -IN-ONE!" Dwyane Wade wrote on Instagram.

Wade is following in the footsteps of Steph Curry, who has been showcasing his golf skills this summer, even winning a charity tournament earlier this summer. Golf has become a relaxation method for NBA stars, both past and present. Michael Jordan started the trend, and it has quickly risen in prominence in the league.

As a three-time NBA champion, Wade is no stranger to historic moments, but that didn't stop him from wildly celebrating his latest achievement.