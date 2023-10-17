Gabrielle Union shouts out Jada Pinkett-Smith's latest autobiography 'Worthy' on social media

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade married Gabrielle Union in 2014. The couple went public with their relationship back in 2010 after Wade divorced his previous wife Siohvaughn Funches. Apart from being a stepmother to Wade's two previous children- Zaya and Zaire, the couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia James in 2018.

The actress who is known for her appearances in numerous films and television shows gave a shout-out to Jada Pinkett-Smith's recently released autobiography 'Worthy' on her Instagram story. Previously, it was reported that there was an ongoing feud between the two actresses. However, later in an interview with the People, Jada cleared the tensions between them quoting:

"We haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation."

Gabrielle Union on her Ig story

More on Jada Pinkett-Smith's 'Worthy'

The memoir by the Red Table Talk series was released on October 4 this year. The autobiography takes a deep dive into her upbringing and the time she spent with her maternal grandparents. She also addresses the infamous 'slap' incident between her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock in the book.

"Worthy" also emphasizes the importance of thoroughly examining, living, and honoring every part of life. Jada typically responds to people's inquiries about her with surface-level answers in her memoir. While she's not obliged to disclose more than she chooses, her use of clinical lingo and religious platitudes creates a sense of distance between her and her readers.

Dwyane Wade's NBA career in numbers

Dwyane Wade is one of the legends of the Miami Heat. He was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Nicknamed "The Flash", Wade won the NBA championship 3 times and was named the Finals MVP in 2005-06. He was also named in the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

During his playing years, he was named All-Star 13 times. The 6'4" guard played 16 seasons in the league. His best season came in 2008-09 when he averaged 30.2 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Miami Heat.

He had a glorious career and was part of many great teams and notably formed one of the most formidable duos in the modern era of basketball with LeBron James. Overall, he played a total of 1,054 regular season games over the course of his career averaging a total of 22 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2% from inside the arc.