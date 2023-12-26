Gabrielle Union throws sarcasm on Hollywood with viral “I’m a” TikTok trend after Taraji P. Henson's tearful revelation

Actress Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, a retired Miami Heat shooting guard, are one of the most adored celebrity couples. Their relationship has been in the spotlight recently due to rumors of separation. However, these claims have been debunked as unfounded.

Union recently participated in the viral "I'm a" TikTok trend, which has been interpreted as a dig at Hollywood's pay inequality, while she was showing off all the affluence she has due to her acting.

Union's participation in the trend comes amid a broader conversation about pay inequality in Hollywood, following actress Taraji P. Henson's tearful revelation about her own experiences.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Henson recently broke down in tears during an interview with Gayle King on SiriusXM radio. She expressed her frustration with the significant pay inequality she has faced throughout her career.

"I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, being paid a fraction of the cost," Haraji said.

The emotional revelation has sparked a wider discussion about pay disparity in Hollywood, particularly for Black actors. Henson's tearful admission has resonated with many in the industry, including Union. As these powerful women continue to speak out, they shed light on the systemic issues within Hollywood and inspire change for future generations.

Taraji P Henson's "the math ain't mathing" remarks

Taraji P. Henson, the star of "The Color Purple," recently spoke about the pay gap in Hollywood, using the phrase "the math ain't mathing" to express her frustration.

“I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to," Henson said on Gayle King's show. "The math ain’t mathing. And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.”

Henson discussed the financial complexities actors face, highlighting the significant deductions from their earnings due to taxes and the percentages taken by agents, managers, lawyers and other team members. She emphasized that these deductions leave actors with only a fraction of their reported income.

“I’m only human," Henson said. "It seems every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired. I’m tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me then what the f*ck am I doing?”