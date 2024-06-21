"Gamblers get a trophy too" — Barstool's Dave Portnoy clowned by NBA fans for Joe Mazzulla meetup after $1.6m parlay win

In just his second season as head coach, Joe Mazzulla has led the Boston Celtics to a championship. Amid the title celebrations, he caught up with a known superfan to take a picture with the trophy.

On Friday afternoon, the Celtics held their championship parade. Among those in attendance was Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy. Along with partaking in the festivities, he got to take a photo with Mazzulla and the Larry O'Brien trophy.

After seeing Portnoy's meetup with Joe Mazzulla, fans chimed in with their thoughts. They called out the successful entrepreneur for only rooting for the Celtics when they are good and only caring about his gambling profits.

"Great job this season Dave. All the hard work paid off!" One fan said.

While some fans jabbed at Portnoy for linking up with the Celtics coach, others liked seeing the Barstool owner get to hold the trophy.

"Two goats," another fan said.

"That’d be surreal. Kind of jealous no lie," said one fan.

"What an amazing honor!! great picture," one fan said.

Along with seeing his favorite team win a title, Portnoy also cashed in on a massive payday. He put together a parlay involving the Celtics winning, and he won $1.6 million.

Joe Mazzulla seen letting loose at Boston Celtics championship parade

In a rare turn of events, the Boston Celtics weren't the only players dealing with injury during their title run. Joe Mazzulla revealed this week that he has been battling a torn meniscus and will be getting surgery this summer.

Despite dealing with an injured knee, Mazzulla did not let it stop him from soaking in the parade celebrations. At one point, he jumped off of his float to walk the street and celebrate with fans.

Joe Mazzulla's antics stretched far beyond this. Before jumping off to join the fans, he climbed on the roof of the duck boat to get the crowd more hyped.

With the Celtics' finals victory, Mazzulla etched his name in the history books. At 35 years old, he is now the youngest head coach in NBA history to win a championship.

This is not the only record Mazzulla holds to start his coaching career. His .738 winning percentage is also the highest by any coach with at least 150 games under their belt.

After a five-year run at West Virginia, Mazzulla quickly transitioned from playing basketball into a career in coaching. He spent eight years coaching at various universities before making the jump to the NBA.

Mazzulla's tenure with the Celtics began in 2019 as an assistant. He was later promoted to head coach in 2022 following the scandal with Ime Udoka.