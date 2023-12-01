"Gambling is legal": LeBron James stays aloof from chatter around Maverick Carter's illegal betting involvement

LeBron James seemed unbothered about close friend and business partner Maverick Carter's 'illegal betting' involvement after the LA Lakers' 133-110 loss to the OKC Thunder. Carter, who has known James since childhood, told federal agents in 2021 that he had placed bets worth thousands of dollars on NBA games.

Carter's interrogation was part of an investigation against bookie Wayne Nix. According to the Washington Post, Carter bet on 20 NBA and NFL games ranging from $5000 to $10000.

However, the report stated that Carter wasn't the target of an investigation. James and Carter's spokesperson confirmed the extent of Carter's involvement in this case. James seemingly was uninterested in the chatter around these findings. He claimed the information was presented to him in the last 24 hours.

"The only reason it got any legs in the first place, because he's so close to me," James told reporters (h/t Lakers' beat writer Jovan Buha). "But Maverick is his own man, and at the end of the day, gambling is legal."

Carter reportedly didn't face any legal consequences over this investigation. Nix, the main target, pled guilty to charges of involvement in an expansive off-shore sports betting ring. Carter denied James' involvement in this scandal. Hence, the interrogation didn't include the Lakers star despite his business relationship with Carter.

LeBron James' relationship with Maverick Carter couldn't prevent him from betting on games

LeBron James is away from trouble amid this investigation because he wasn't involved. His relationship with Maverick Carter, his manager, raises concerns and doubts in fans' minds, but even that has nothing to do with the billionaire NBA player.

Carter isn't associated with the NBA in any way. That makes him clear to wager games. It was illegal back then, but it's legal now. James could've been in trouble if he was involved, though. The league's policies prevent players or anyone associated with the NBA from betting on games.

James pointed this out in his post-game press conference when bombarded with questions about the perspective of the 2021 investigation against Carter.

"He has no affiliation with the NBA or NFL," James said. "So, he can do what he wants to do."

LeBron James has gone 21 years in the NBA without getting into any trouble off the court. The Lakers star understands his position as the face of the league. It's been one of the most commendable aspects of his greatness as an inspiring role model for the younger generation.