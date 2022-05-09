"Game 4 gonna be a bloodbath" - Redditors react to Klay Thompson's "we play the game the right way” remarks after Grizzlies accuse Jordan Poole of foul play

The Golden State Warriors came out guns blazing on Saturday, with 20+ point performances from Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole. The Warriors won by a final score of 142-112 in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.
While the Warriors scored 142 points (a feat they hadn't achieved in 55 years), Ja Morant leaving with a knee-injury was the story of the night. Jordan Poole came under fire after he made contact with Morant's knee while reaching in for the ball on a defensive possession.
But later, another clip of Morant bumping his knee while closing out on a Klay Thompson three-point attempt came out. This arguably had a better chance of causing the injury as opposed to Poole's reach-in.
After Morant's (now deleted) tweet alleging dirty play, Klay Thompson, in the post-game press-conference, didn't mince words, stating:
"That's definitely playoff talk, I mean, me personally, I've been through a tough knee injury and I don't think there's any malicious intent from Jordan (Poole), I don't even think he's strong enough to affect somebody's knee.
"We're not out there trying to hurt people or trying to club people in the back of the head on a fast break. We play the game the right way and I'm gonna have his back."
The Warriors-Grizzlies series has already seen plenty of drama three games in. Suspensions, flagrant fouls, trash-talk, injuries and everything in between have been a part of the semifinals thus far.
Fans on r/NBA had a lot to say after Morant's tweet and Thompson's presser came out.
The Warriors aren't exactly a dirty team, but some fans believe Memphis has really pushed the envelope physically.
Thompson has long backed Poole, and the Warriors are generally not considered to be a dirty team.
Review: Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole explode for 78 points despite Ja Morant's 34-point show
After coming off a miserable shooting night in Game 2, the Warriors got back into their rhythm. They shot 63.1% from the field on Saturday, with every single starter shooting at least 50%.
Klay Thompson shot four for six from three-point range and Jordan Poole made three of five. The Warriors also out rebounded the Grizzlies, 38-29.
Although Morant put up 34 points and shot four for seven from three-point range, the Grizzlies defended incredibly poorly. They recorded a defensive rating of 138.4. Game 4 will be played on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.