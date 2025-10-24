Game Changer Victor Wembanyama Jumps to MVP Favorite on $1,000,000,000 Gambling Platform

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 24, 2025 04:47 GMT
San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty
It took just one game for Victor Wembanyama to shake up this season’s MVP race - Image Source: Getty

It took just one game for Victor Wembanyama to shake up this season’s MVP race, as he erupted for 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in the San Antonio Spurs’ season opener against the frontcourt-heavy Dallas Mavericks.

Wembanyama’s dominant start to his third NBA season, after his second was cut short by a blood clot issue, was even more impressive considering he outplayed a front line that included Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.

After opening the offseason with +1,200 odds to win NBA MVP, he now holds the best odds on the $1 billion prediction market Polymarket at +280.

Victor Wembanyama still faces competition, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 45 points per game through two double-overtime wins, along with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards also in the mix.

If he wins MVP this season, Wembanyama would become the youngest player to earn the award, tying Derrick Rose and Wes Unseld, who both won at 22.

Before his injury last year, Wembanyama had been favored to win Defensive Player of the Year, but the setback made him ineligible.

Victor Wembanyama outlines goals for third season

After a Rookie of the Year debut with the Spurs, expectations quickly rose for Victor Wembanyama. In his second season, before the blood clot, he was the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, and now in his third, he’s part of the MVP conversation.

On Monday, he spoke about what he considers a successful third season.

“Success would be getting into the playoffs and not the play-in (tournament), so I guess that means sixth seed,” he said, per the San Antonio Express-News.

Wembanyama improved his scoring, rebounding and block averages from his rookie season to his sophomore year.

The Spurs finished 34-48 last season while pairing Wembanyama with De’Aaron Fox. This year, they added rookies Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, along with veteran big men Kelly Olynyk and Luke Kornet.

Up next for San Antonio are the New Orleans Pelicans, featuring former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, on Friday. The Spurs then begin a three-game homestand with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Toronto Raptors on Monday and Miami Heat next Thursday.

