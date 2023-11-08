“Game isn’t won or lost in last 2 mins”: LeBron James infuriated over NBA's L2M report returning clean in Lakers loss to Heat

LeBron James has had enough with the way the referees have been calling LA Lakers games. After a one-point loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, the Lakers reportedly complained to the NBA about missed calls. LA’s coaching staff was rumored to have shown the league clips of James getting fouled and how those affected the result of the said game.

The league’s release of the “Last Two-Minute Report,” however, revealed that the referees did not make mistakes down the stretch of the said game.

James, a few minutes after the report came out, went on Twitter/X to blast it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The game isn’t won or lost in the last 2 mins! If you know the game things happen throughout the 1st, 2nd. 3rd and first 10 mins of 4th that has MAJOR impact on outcomes.”

Expand Tweet

During the game, Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell was ejected after a pair of technical fouls with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter. Russell repeatedly argued with the referees about what he perceived were botched calls. Free throws by Tyler Herro off of those technical fouls gave the Miami Heat a 100-88 lead.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was also called for a technical foul in the third quarter. In a one-point loss, those technical fouls for arguing against the referees were game-changers.

Expand Tweet

The referees, based on a few viral clips, appeared to have missed calling fouls against a Heat player guarding LeBron James. In one sequence, the four-time MVP drove by Duncan Robinson and was slapped by Thomas Bryant on the face once he got to the rim. Replays showed that he was smacked, but the referees missed it.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will try to win their first road game of the season on Wednesday

The loss to the Miami Heat dropped the LA Lakers’ record to 0-4 on the road. They also lost to the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and the Orlando Magic away from Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James and his teammates still have games in Houston on Wednesday and Friday in Phoenix.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will be as shorthanded against the Rockets as they were in Miami. Anthony Davis missed the last 14 minutes against the Heat due to groin spasms. The injury forced James to play the entire fourth quarter against the Heat.

Expand Tweet

Even if AD returns, the Lakers will still be short-handed. They don’t have Jarred Vanderbilt yet, while Gabe Vincent recently injured his knee. Rui Hachimura is still working his way out of concussion protocol. Jaxson Hayes has also been limited due to a sprained ankle.

LeBron James is again expected to go full throttle due to the situation. The Lakers’ plan of limiting him to 28-32 minutes has long been dumped.