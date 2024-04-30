“Gang’s all together in Cancun”: NBA fans voice mixed reactions to LeBron, Steph and KD’s early exits

With the LA Lakers losing to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their series, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and LeBron James have all been eliminated from Playoff contention. KD and the Phoenix Suns were recently eliminated after being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Lakers were sent packing after Jamal Murray hit a clutch shot in Game 5. Fans have shared their reactions.

This will be the first time in a while that none of the three stars will be present past the second round of the Playoffs. It has sent the NBA fans into a frenzy, and their reactions are taking over X.

Fans have made memes, taken shots at, and celebrated the fact that LeBron, Steph, and KD are not in playoff contention anymore.

"Gang's all together in Cancun," @WardeIICurry30 wrote along with an edited video of the three dancing together.

"Good job sending LeBron to Cancun again," @Theonlyone1228 tweeted.

"More playoff game winners in 1 series than Curry," @kylippers pointed out.

However, not all the fans were there to take shots at these stars who are now gone from the postseason. Some fans, especially LeBron supporters, expressed their dismay that their favorite star was sent home early.

“All the greats are being eliminated,” @HungryGames2000 tweeted.

“Literally left it all on the floor in year21 and was a +3 in 44mins but utilmitly couldn’t overcome the overall better team,” @KMeechaveli said.

“ik it's supposed to be about jamal but to see the 👑 goin' home early just don't sit right,” @slimfalyfe lamented.

Regardless of which of the three stars you root for, whether it’s LeBron, KD, or Steph Curry, knowing that all three are not in the postseason is a sobering thought. Some could even consider it as the end of an era.

Looking back at how LeBron and the Lakers have done in the Playoffs after their 2020 title

2020 was a great year for the LA Lakers. After all, that was the last time they were in the NBA Finals, wherein they successfully won a championship.

However, things have not been the same since then. In 2021, they made the Playoffs as the seventh seed. They faced off against Chris Paul and Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns in the opening round. That series went to six games and in the end, the Suns won 4-2. Phoenix went on to the Finals that season and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 2022, things looked even bleaker for LA. LeBron James only played in 56 games while Anthony Davis was only available for 40. Meanwhile, the rest of the roster was unstable. They went 33-49, missed the Playoffs, and it would also be Frank Vogel’s final season as the team’s head coach.

Last season is still fresh in the minds of LA fans. As the seventh seed, LeBron led the team all the way to the Conference Finals where they faced the Denver Nuggets. LA had zero answers for the Nuggets in that series as they got swept.

Fast forward to this year and the Lakers once again faced the Nuggets as a hurdle. Coming into the matchup, they had not beaten the Nuggets since 2022 when the series started. They finally broke the losing streak but it was a case of 'too little, too late' as they still fell short against their rivals.

