"Generational aura loss"- NBA fans roast Dillon Brooks' humiliating fall after trash-talking to Heat supporters

Dillon Brooks crashed and burned on the hardwood in the Houston Rockets game against the Miami Heat on Friday. Brooks has always been known to get under the skin of his opponents. He made himself famous after beefing with LeBron James when Dillon still played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

As usual, Brooks looked to do the same against his Heat opponents. The Rockets forward hit his third straight shot in the first quarter, feeling good about himself. As he sank his third attempt, he stared down Heat fans and talked trash while backpedaling back on defense. Unfortunately for him, Dillon stumbled and fell on the ground, with the fans in attendance cheering for his humiliating moment.

Fans on social media did the same as they roasted Dillon Brooks. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"Generational aura loss for Dillon Brooks as he fell while talking sh*t to the crowd 😭😭"

"Bro really went from the villain to the clown of NBA"

Here's what others said on X:

"Lmao boy needs to focus on the game ‼️😭 KARMA RIGHT THERE .. bet he’s gonna keep his mouth shut and play basketball 💀," one tweeted.

"You shook. Stop with them grillin looks. You aint no villain you Dillon Brooks," one said.

"This n***a Brooks is comedy man 😭😭," another tweeted.

"Some call that Karma😂," another tweeted.

3x NBA Champion humorously predicts Dillon Brooks' retirement plans

Three-time NBA champion and legend Danny Green roasted Dillon Brooks' tendencies as a player. Green, alongside former NBA star John Wall, guested on NBA TV and briefly talked about the Houston Rockets forward. Both veterans acknowledged how tenacious Brooks can be on the court, which is why he's a well-known character in the league these days.

Given his personality on and off the court, Green believes that Brooks has what it takes to become a future WWE superstar. In the world of professional wrestling, an individual not only needs to know how to grapple and perform fighting moves but must also have a character that resonates with the audience.

Given these factors, Danny sees Dillon Brooks becoming a pro wrestler after he retires.

"When Dillon [Brooks] is done playing basketball, I could see him in the WWE," Green said. "He knows how to sell some tickets. He knows how to get a match going and people want to see it. ... Because of what he was doing and trying to mess with LeBron (James)."

Brooks is only 29 years old and is a long way from retiring. Based on the average age NBA players retire, which is 35 to 37 years old, Dillon has around six to eight seasons left in his tank.

