"Gentleman's sweep incoming" - NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards and Co. demolish Steph Curry-less Warriors in Game 2

Fans reacted on X as the Minnesota Timberwolves evened their Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors at one game apiece.

The Timberwolves avenged their Game 1 loss at Target Center with a dominant 117-93 Game 2 victory at Target Center in Minneapolis. Julius Randle led Minnesota with 24 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, while Anthony Edwards finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Several Timberwolves fans confidently predicted their team would win the best-of-seven second-round series.

"Gentleman’s sweep incoming," one fan tweeted.

"Wolves will win the series," another fan wrote.

"Ant about to retire Steph," a fan commented.

Other fans mentioned the impact of Steph Curry being sidelined with an injury. According to ESPN's Sham Charania, the four-time NBA champion will miss at least a week with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

"Golden State just couldn’t keep up without Steph man," a fan said.

"This could’ve been a great series," another fan tweeted.

"Warriors end this in max 5 games with Steph," one fan posted.

Per Charania, determining the exact return timetable for the 37-year-old superstar would be difficult, considering his age and the fact that it is the first muscle strain of Curry's career.

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled on Saturday and Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco, while Game 5 will be played in Minnesota.

Steve Kerr says Warriors' "formula" is in shambles with Steph Curry out

In the postgame interview on Thursday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Steph Curry being sidelined has a "domino effect" on their team. Kerr said it's "not simple" to replace the production of the NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter with just one player.

In eight playoff games, Curry is averaging 22.6 points on 47.7% shooting, including 40% from the 3-point line.

"The domino effect of Steph being out led to Trayce (Jackson-Davis) playing tonight, because we need the scoring," Kerr said. "Same thing with (Jonathan Kuminga). We had found a formula over the last couple months, and obviously, we're having a lot of success.

"But without Steph, the formula completely goes out the window and we've got to figure out the next formula."

In the first half of Game 2, Kerr used all 14 players in his rotation to look for the best players to surround star forward Jimmy Butler. Jonathan Kuminga scored a team-high 18 points, Butler added 17, Buddy Hield had 15 and Brandin Podziemski added 11.

If the Warriors want to win the series, more players should step up in the absence of Curry.

