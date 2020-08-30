George Hill stays back in the locker room during the national anthem as Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic lead NBA resumption

In an NBA move that nobody could have ever predicted, the Milwaukee Bucks had stayed in their locker room ahead of Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Orlando Magic did warm up on the court but left the court after a few minutes. After this step taken by the Milwaukee Bucks, the league chose to postpone the rest of NBA games.

LeBron James' former teammate George Hill stays in the locker room during the national anthem as a sign of protest

In a powerful move, Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill chose to stay in the locker room when the national anthem was going on in the game against Orlando Magic. George Hill has been quite vocal whenever the topic of police brutality has come up in the last few weeks in the NBA bubble.

Notably, LA Lakers star LeBron James had reportedly expressed his frustration at George Hill and the Bucks for taking the decision of not playing as a form of protest. It would be interesting to see if James reacts to George Hill staying in the locker room and skipping the national anthem.

Also read: Nico Mannion to Golden State Warriors: How he fits into the line-up l NBA Draft 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks are the franchise closest to Kenosha, where the Jacob Blake shooting took place. Sterling Brown, a rotation member of the team, is currently pressing charges against the Police Department of the city of Milwaukee for a racially motivated incident in early 2018.

George Hill chose to stay back by the locker rooms during the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/qhPuEdKoi8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 29, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks and George Hill were praised for taking this bold step of sitting out and starting the NBA games boycott. NBA players and teams took to social media sites Twitter and Instagram to appreciate this commendable effort. They had voiced their opinions related to the NBA games being postponed as well.

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to win the game against the Magic and advance to the second round of NBA playoffs. The Bucks lead the Magic 3-1 in the series. Magic is missing key players like Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba due to injuries.

Also read: LA Lakers' J.R. Smith offers to cover police bills that were sent to New Jersey teen leading BLM protests