George Karl fires back at Lakers fans for celebrating Nuggets loss: "Gonna be a long time before you’re relevant"

George Karl and some LA Lakers fans have been trading barbs on a handful of occasions over the past two seasons. The back-and-forth started on Twitter, formerly X, last year when LeBron James and Co. were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the West Finals. The feud was rekindled in 2024 when Los Angeles was again sent home by the defending champs in the first round of the playoffs.

After the Lakers were sunk by Jamal Murray’s jumper in Game 5, the Hall of Fame coach promptly commented. He said that LA has been “unstable” since the legendary coach Phil Jackson left them. Karl also urged the team to move on from the 2020 championship, which in his book “doesn’t count.”

LA Nation finally got the opportunity for some payback on Saturday when the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their semi-final series. Behind Anthony Edwards’ playoff career-high 43 points and a sizzling fourth-quarter by Naz Reid, Minnesota stole home-court advantage with a 106-99 victory.

George Karl must have taken some shots that he eventually posted on X:

“Lotta chatter from Lakers fans this weekend. You guys should sit back and enjoy teams built the right way battle for the next month or so.

“It’s gonna be a long time before you’re relevant so lots to study and learn!!

The Lakers are again facing a summer of uncertainties after getting booted out of the playoffs by the Nuggets. They just fired Darvin Ham after just two seasons at the helm of a team that was expected to always challenge for the championship.

Since Phil Jackson left in 2011, Los Angeles has been a swinging door of six coaches with none surviving more than three seasons. Out of the bunch, only Frank Vogel helped the team to a championship, lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2020. He was axed two seasons later when he was made the scapegoat of the Russell Westbrook experiment.

George Karl’s comments have some truth in them, which is why they have stung Laker Nation.

George Karl might still have the last laugh against fans of the LA Lakers

The Denver Nuggets series against the Minnesota Timberwolves is far from over. Anthony Edwards and Co. stole home-court advantage but the defending champs, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the way, are far from finished. Denver might end up still winning the series, giving George Karl more ammunition to fire at LA Lakers fans.

Additionally, the Nuggets are set up for sustained success much better than the team from Southern California. “The Joker,” “Glitch” and Michael Porter Jr. aren’t going anywhere. None of Denver’s core superstars have reached 30 years old, which will make their success flow for at least a few more years.

The same can’t be said of the LA Lakers who could lose LeBron James next year or in the next 2-3 years. If they want to be relevant, they will have to buy the stars which is the opposite of what the Nuggets have done. George Karl may just have the last laugh this year and for years to come.