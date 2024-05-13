George Karl lists Lakers' "continued struggles" as one of his 73rd birthday wishes

George Karl last coached in the NBA back in the 2015-16 season for the Sacramento Kings and since then he has enjoyed retirement from basketball. Turning 73 years old on May 12, 2024, the 2013 NBA Coach of the Year is still actively using social media and he has an interesting birthday wish that made some waves through the basketball circles.

Dedicating his life to basketball, George Karl has been part of many teams. In college, he was a North Carolina Tar Heel and he made it to the NBA as the 66th overall pick in the 1973 draft by the New York Knicks. He signed later with the San Antonio Spurs, spending five seasons from 1973 to 1978.

Starting his coaching career afterward with the Spurs, he made his name known after being the NBA All-Star Game coach three times in the 90s and one last time in 2010.

Posting a birthday message on his X account, he thanked his followers but had some interesting birthday wishes, including the return of the Seattle Supersonics in the NBA, another Denver Nuggets championship and the continuous struggles of the Duke Blue Devils and Los Angeles Lakers.

"Thanks for the birthday love!! My hopes in this new year are more Love, more Joy, more Understanding, the Return of the Sonics, another Nuggies championship and continued struggles for Duke and the Lakers," posts Karl.

George Karl takes a shot at his haters on social media

Even in retirement, George Karl has not stopped thinking about basketball as he gives his honest comments and analysis of the NBA on his social media account. Of course, social media has its two spectrums of having people who like you and also some who hate you.

The hall of fame coach has been open with his criticisms online but some are questioning his knowledge of basketball and point to his lack of championships in his resume to downplay his achievements. This was recently addressed by Karl, who gave a piece of his mind to some haters.

"I don’t have an NBA Championship Ring. But does that mean I don’t know what it takes to win one?! Trolls, you don’t have a Life. But does that mean you’re lifeless?!," said Karl.

In the coaching career of George Karl, he has reached the NBA Finals once with the Seattle Supersonics in 1996, only to be halted by the 72-win Chicago Bulls. He was also able to lead the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Seattle Supersonics on three different occasions.