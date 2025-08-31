Georgia vs Greece Game Player Stats and Box Score For Aug. 31 | EuroBasket 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece faced Georgia in their third game of EuroBasket 2025 on Saturday. Antetokounmpo and Co. have won both of their games at the tournament, defeating Italy 75-66 in the tournament opener and dominating Cyprus, 96-69 on Friday. Meanwhile, for Georgia, this was a must-win game after splitting its first two games.

Saturday’s game started with Giannis Antetokounmpo attacking the paint, as Konstantinos Mitoglou searched for his shot from 3-point range. Together, the pair combined for 31 points in the first half, putting Greece in the driving seat ahead of the third quarter of play.

The first half of play saw Georgia’s game plan fall apart on the offensive end as Greece’s tight defense held the team to 32% shooting through two quarters. Greece continued its dominance past the halfway mark, extending its lead to 30+ points.

Dua Sanadze remained Georgia's only player to reach double figures after three quarters of play, though his efficiency also left much to be desired as he shot 2-for-8, recording 11 points. The team's offensive struggles continued, as they shot 29% through three quarters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the job early, getting some much-deserved rest after being pulled in the third quarter. He added nine points and two steals in the third to put Georgia to rest.

Georgia vs Greece player stats and box score for Aug. 31

Georgia

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Ra ti ANDRONIKASHVI LI 0 0/5

(0%) 0/3

(0%) /

(%) 2 1 1 1 2 Alexand er MAMUKELASHVILI 11 5/12

(42%) 1/5

(20%) /

(%) 2 2 1 -27 Kakhab er JINTCHARAD ZE 2 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 0 Be ka BURJANAD ZE 2 0/3

(0%) 0/2

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 2 2 1 1 -21 Gior gi SHERMADINI 9 4/7

(57%) /

(%) 1/4

(25%) 7 2 -32 Du da SANADZE 11 2/8

(25%) 2/4

(50%) 5/5

(100%) 1 1 3 -27 Geor ge KORSANT IA 8 2/2

(100%) /

(%) 4/4

(100%) 4 1 3 2 2 Aleksand re PHEVAD ZE 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 1 Torni ke SHENGELIA 2 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 1 1 1 -2 Go ga BITAD ZE /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Kam ar BALDWIN 3 1/6

(17%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 1 5 2 2 -8 Gior gi OCHKHIKID ZE 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 2 -18

Greece

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Tyl er DORSEY 6 2/5

(40%) 2/4

(50%) /

(%) 2 2 3 12 Giannoulis LARENTZAK IS 3 1/3

(33%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 1 -3 Vasilei os TOLIOPOUL OS 3 1/4

(25%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 1 4 Kost as SLOUKAS 4 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 2 6 1 2 24 Panagiot is KALAITZAK IS 4 2/3

(67%) /

(%) /

(%) 5 11 Kost as PAPANIKOLAOU 5 1/3

(33%) 1/2

(50%) 2/2

(100%) 5 3 1 29 Dimitri os KATSIVEL IS /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Alexandr os SAMODUR OV 2 1/2

(50%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 5 Giann is ANTETOKOUNMPO 25 9/11

(82%) 1/1

(100%) 6/11

(55%) 8 3 2 1 2 33 Kost as ANTETOKOUNM PO 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0/2

(0%) 2 2 5 1 1 1 4 Thanas is ANTETOKOUNM PO 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 1 1 -6 Konstantin os MITOGLOU 17 6/7

(86%) 3/3

(100%) 2/2

(100%) 3 2 2 1 27

