Georgia vs Greece Game Player Stats and Box Score For Aug. 31 | EuroBasket 2025

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 31, 2025 13:33 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece faced Georgia in their third game of EuroBasket 2025 on Saturday. Antetokounmpo and Co. have won both of their games at the tournament, defeating Italy 75-66 in the tournament opener and dominating Cyprus, 96-69 on Friday. Meanwhile, for Georgia, this was a must-win game after splitting its first two games.

Saturday’s game started with Giannis Antetokounmpo attacking the paint, as Konstantinos Mitoglou searched for his shot from 3-point range. Together, the pair combined for 31 points in the first half, putting Greece in the driving seat ahead of the third quarter of play.

The first half of play saw Georgia’s game plan fall apart on the offensive end as Greece’s tight defense held the team to 32% shooting through two quarters. Greece continued its dominance past the halfway mark, extending its lead to 30+ points.

Dua Sanadze remained Georgia's only player to reach double figures after three quarters of play, though his efficiency also left much to be desired as he shot 2-for-8, recording 11 points. The team's offensive struggles continued, as they shot 29% through three quarters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the job early, getting some much-deserved rest after being pulled in the third quarter. He added nine points and two steals in the third to put Georgia to rest.

Georgia vs Greece player stats and box score for Aug. 31

Georgia

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Rati ANDRONIKASHVILI00/5
(0%)		0/3
(0%)		/
(%)		21112
Alexander MAMUKELASHVILI 115/12
(42%)		1/5
(20%)		/
(%)		221-27
Kakhaber JINTCHARADZE21/1
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		120
Beka BURJANADZE20/3
(0%)		0/2
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		2211-21
Giorgi SHERMADINI 94/7
(57%)		/
(%)		1/4
(25%)		72-32
Duda SANADZE 112/8
(25%)		2/4
(50%)		5/5
(100%)		113-27
George KORSANTIA82/2
(100%)		/
(%)		4/4
(100%)		41322
Aleksandre PHEVADZE00/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		111
Tornike SHENGELIA 20/1
(0%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		111-2
Goga BITADZE/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Kamar BALDWIN 31/6
(17%)		1/3
(33%)		/
(%)		1522-8
Giorgi OCHKHIKIDZE0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		112-18
Greece

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Tyler DORSEY 62/5
(40%)		2/4
(50%)		/
(%)		22312
Giannoulis LARENTZAKIS31/3
(33%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		111-3
Vasileios TOLIOPOULOS31/4
(25%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		1114
Kostas SLOUKAS 41/2
(50%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		261224
Panagiotis KALAITZAKIS42/3
(67%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		511
Kostas PAPANIKOLAOU 51/3
(33%)		1/2
(50%)		2/2
(100%)		53129
Dimitrios KATSIVELIS/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Alexandros SAMODUROV21/2
(50%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		15
Giannis ANTETOKOUNMPO 259/11
(82%)		1/1
(100%)		6/11
(55%)		8321233
Kostas ANTETOKOUNMPO00/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/2
(0%)		2251114
Thanasis ANTETOKOUNMPO0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		1111-6
Konstantinos MITOGLOU 176/7
(86%)		3/3
(100%)		2/2
(100%)		322127
