German national media makes eyebrow-raising Luka Doncic claim ahead of Slovenian clash at EuroBasket

Luka Doncic and the Slovenian National Men's Basketball team survived the cutthroat competition in the Round of 16 and made it to the quarter-finals. They secured an 84-77 win against Italy on Sunday and will now face the FIBA World Champions, Germany, next.The German media seems to be quite confident in their men's basketball squad led by Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner. On Tuesday, German sports outlet &quot;Die Welt&quot; published a game preview for the quarterfinals matchup, expressing confidence in the German squad but making some eyebrow-raising remarks about Luka Doncic.&quot;The German team is still undefeated at the European Basketball Championship thanks to a deep, high-quality squad. Slovenia, on the other hand, relies on its eccentric superstar, whose madness is never far away. The quarterfinals will now see an uneven clash,&quot; one passage from the article read.Later in their article, they took a jab at the Lakers star's work ethic ahead of the quarter-finals clash.&quot;Success in sports is fundamentally based on three pillars: talent, training, and willpower/discipline... fans are usually fond of those who achieve success through extensive training and an iron will, who work for their achievements. At least two of the three components must be present. Unless, of course, you're Luka Doncic,&quot; another passage read.As of now, neither Luka Doncic nor the Slovenian national team has released any statement against the shots fired at the Lakers superstar. However, the fans expect Doncic to be silent and respond with an answer on the court.Slovenia will take on Germany at the Arena Riga in Latvia. The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. ET. The fans can catch the match on FIBA's official streaming partner, Courtside 1891.