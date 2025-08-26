The German national basketball team suffered a big blow ahead of their EuroBasket opener vs. Montenegro. Per an official press release on Tuesday, head coach Alex Mumbru has been taken to the hospital after an 'acute' infection on Monday. He won't be on the sidelines for their first game of the tournament.The German basketball federation reported that he's getting better, adding that it was a precautionary decision: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;The head coach is suffering from an acute infection and was taken to the hospital in Tampere, Finland, yesterday for precautionary measures. He is receiving inpatient treatment there and is now feeling significantly better,&quot; read the statement.Assistant coach Alan Ibrahimagic will take the reins in his absence. There's no timetable for Mumbru's return to the sidelines:&quot;It is currently unclear when Mumbru will be able to return to the team. DBB national coach Alan Ibrahimagic will continue his duties as head coach in the meantime.&quot;Germany will tip off their EuroBasket journey on Wednesday, Aug. 27. They will also face Sweden and Lithuania in the group stage.NBA players Dennis Schroder, Tristan da Silva and Franz Wagner will lead the way with former NBA players Isaac Bonga and Daniel Theis. Moritz Wagner and Isaiah Hartenstein will miss the tournament due to injuries.Dennis Schroder says he'll never be as beloved as Dirk NowitzkiLed by Dennis Schroder, this team will aim to repeat what they accomplished in the 2023 FIBA World Cup when they won the gold medal.In an August 20 interview with German outlet Stern, the Sacramento Kings point guard revealed watching the Summer Games as a teenager and how cool it would be to follow Dirk Nowitzki's footsteps and represent his country at the highest level:“When I was 14, I sat in front of the TV watching Dirk Nowitzki carry the flag at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing,” Schroder said. “Back then, I thought: how cool, there’s no greater honor.”However, he believes he may never be as beloved as the Dallas Mavericks legend.“It’s a great honor, but for me it will never be the same as for Dirk,” Schroder added. “I will never receive the same love in this country, because I am dark-skinned.”Still, after what he's accomplished, Schroder deserves a big spot near the top of German basketball legends.