Germany vs Finland Preview and Prediction for Sept. 12 | 2025 EuroBasket Semifinals

Germany and Finland are set to meet in the EuroBasket 2025 semifinal, opening Friday’s schedule as the first matchup.

Ad

The matchup is expected to feature several NBA stars, including Dennis Schroder, Lauri Markkanen, and Franz Wagner, among others.

Germany vs. Finland: Details for EuroBasket Semifinals

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Germany-Finland semifinals clash is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. local time (10 a.m. EST and 7 a.m. PT) at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The live telecast will be available on Courtside 1891 worldwide. Fans can also use DAZN to stream the contest.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Germany vs. Finland Preview

Germany has been almost flawless in EuroBasket 2025. Aside from a single defeat in their warm-up matches, they have not lost a game in the tournament. They swept through the group stage with a 5-0 record, beating Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Montenegro and Great Britain by an average margin of 32.8 points.

Securing the top spot in Group B, their Round of 16 clash was set up against Portugal. On Saturday, Wagner and Schroder each scored 16 points as Germany cruised to an 85-58 win.

Ad

The quarterfinals were their biggest test so far. Slovenia gave them a run for their money, led by Luka Doncic’s 39-point near triple-double performance. Despite the scare, Germany stayed strong. The duo of Wagner and Schroder once again led the charge, combining for 43 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the 99-91 victory.

Finland, on the other hand, finished third in Group B with a 3-2 record, losing only to Germany and Lithuania. In the knockout rounds, they stunned Serbia 92-86 in the Round of 16, handing Nikola Jokic and co. an unexpected early exit. Their quarterfinal match against Georgia was comparatively less competitive, as they controlled the game right from tip off and advanced with a 93-79 win.

Ad

Germany vs. Finland Roster

Germany

Isaac Bonga

Oscar da Silva

Tristan da Silva

Justus Hollatz

Leon Kratzer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Finland

Miro Little

Sasu Salin

Olivier Nkamhoua

Mikael Jantunen

Elias Valtonen

Alexander Madsen

Edon Maxhuni

Lauri Markkanen

Miikka Muurinen

Andre Gustavson

Jacob Grandison

Ilari Seppälä

Germany vs. Finland Predicted Starting Lineups

Germany

Ad

G: Dennis Schroder | G: Andreas Obst | F: Franz Wagner | F: Johannes Voigtmann | C: Daniel Theis

Finland

G: Miro Little | G: Sasu Salin | F: Elias Valtonen | F: Mikael Jantunen | C: Lauri Markkanen

Germany vs. Finland Prediction

Finland has surpassed expectations by making it to the semifinals of the 2025 EuroBasket. Lauri Markkanen has carried a heavy load throughout the tournament, putting up averages of 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. However, fatigue could kick in during the upcoming clash, requiring other players to step up.

Ad

In contrast, Germany’s star and role players have been performing as expected. In their earlier group stage meeting, Germany had no trouble and secured a 91–61 blowout victory. A lopsided result is unlikely this time, since Finland has looked stronger since then. Nevertheless, Germany will still be favored to secure a place in the final.

Prediction: Expect Germany to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More