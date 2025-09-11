Germany vs Finland Preview and Prediction for Sept. 12 | 2025 EuroBasket Semifinals

Germany and Finland are set to meet in the EuroBasket 2025 semifinal, opening Friday’s schedule as the first matchup.
The matchup is expected to feature several NBA stars, including Dennis Schroder, Lauri Markkanen, and Franz Wagner, among others.
Germany vs. Finland: Details for EuroBasket Semifinals
The Germany-Finland semifinals clash is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. local time (10 a.m. EST and 7 a.m. PT) at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The live telecast will be available on Courtside 1891 worldwide. Fans can also use DAZN to stream the contest.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Germany vs. Finland Preview
Germany has been almost flawless in EuroBasket 2025. Aside from a single defeat in their warm-up matches, they have not lost a game in the tournament. They swept through the group stage with a 5-0 record, beating Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Montenegro and Great Britain by an average margin of 32.8 points.
Securing the top spot in Group B, their Round of 16 clash was set up against Portugal. On Saturday, Wagner and Schroder each scored 16 points as Germany cruised to an 85-58 win.
The quarterfinals were their biggest test so far. Slovenia gave them a run for their money, led by Luka Doncic’s 39-point near triple-double performance. Despite the scare, Germany stayed strong. The duo of Wagner and Schroder once again led the charge, combining for 43 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the 99-91 victory.
Finland, on the other hand, finished third in Group B with a 3-2 record, losing only to Germany and Lithuania. In the knockout rounds, they stunned Serbia 92-86 in the Round of 16, handing Nikola Jokic and co. an unexpected early exit. Their quarterfinal match against Georgia was comparatively less competitive, as they controlled the game right from tip off and advanced with a 93-79 win.
Germany vs. Finland Roster
Germany
Isaac Bonga
Oscar da Silva
Tristan da Silva
Justus Hollatz
Leon Kratzer
Maodo Lo
Andreas Obst
Dennis Schroder
Daniel Theis
Johannes Thiemann
Johannes Voigtmann
Franz Wagner
Finland
Miro Little
Sasu Salin
Olivier Nkamhoua
Mikael Jantunen
Elias Valtonen
Alexander Madsen
Edon Maxhuni
Lauri Markkanen
Miikka Muurinen
Andre Gustavson
Jacob Grandison
Ilari Seppälä
Germany vs. Finland Predicted Starting Lineups
Germany
G: Dennis Schroder | G: Andreas Obst | F: Franz Wagner | F: Johannes Voigtmann | C: Daniel Theis
Finland
G: Miro Little | G: Sasu Salin | F: Elias Valtonen | F: Mikael Jantunen | C: Lauri Markkanen
Germany vs. Finland Prediction
Finland has surpassed expectations by making it to the semifinals of the 2025 EuroBasket. Lauri Markkanen has carried a heavy load throughout the tournament, putting up averages of 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. However, fatigue could kick in during the upcoming clash, requiring other players to step up.
In contrast, Germany’s star and role players have been performing as expected. In their earlier group stage meeting, Germany had no trouble and secured a 91–61 blowout victory. A lopsided result is unlikely this time, since Finland has looked stronger since then. Nevertheless, Germany will still be favored to secure a place in the final.
Prediction: Expect Germany to win.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for