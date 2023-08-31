Germany vs Georgia FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Germany and Georgia will open their campaigns in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a game on Friday. Die Mannschaft won Group E with a perfect 3-0 record but will be facing strong competition in the knockout stage.

Dennis Schroder has been having a great competition and is expected to lead his team again. Isaac Bonga, Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, Daniel Theis and Andreas Obst have done a great job supporting their point guard.

The Georgians, meanwhile, carved a spot in the knockout round with wins over Cape Verde and Venezuela. They entered the next stage of the tournament with Group F winner, Slovenia.

Goga Bitadze, Tornike Shengelia, Duda Sanadze, Alexander Mamukelashvili and Giorgi Shermadini will lead Georgia. They will be taking on a team that is probably the best they have faced in the competition.

Germany vs. Georgia game details

Date: September 1, 2023

Time: 4:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM JPN time

Venue: Okinawa Arena (Okinawa, Japan)

Coach Gordie Herbert’s team has been impressive in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They throttled host Japan 81-63 and held off the talented Australians 85-82 before punishing Finland’s lackluster performance with a 101-75 win.

Georgia got off to a big start with a win over Cape Verde but was exposed by Luka Doncic and the Slovenians. The game against the Venezuelans was a lot closer than the score suggested. They will have to step up big time or risk getting run over by Dennis Schroder and his teammates.

What to expect in the Germany vs. Georgia game

The Germans have largely played like a well-oiled machine in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Gordie Herbert even rested Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner in their last group game and had no trouble beating Finland.

Dennis Schroder has been playing great since the 2022 EuroBasket. He will again be at the forefront of the team’s attack. Despite their advantages on paper, the Germans can’t afford to be complacent against their hard-nosed opponents.

Georgia battled hard against Luka Doncic’s team. And yet, they were a level below the Slovenians, which could be just as strong as their second-round opponent on Friday. Expect the Georgians not to give an inch despite being underdogs.

The Orlando Magic's Goga Bitadze and the San Antonio Spurs' Alexander Mamukelashvili, the team's imposing frontline, will hope to give trouble to Germany.

