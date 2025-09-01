Germany vs Great Britain Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sep. 1 | EuroBasket 2025

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 01, 2025 14:16 GMT
Germany v Poland: 3rd Place Match - FIBA EuroBasket 2022 - Source: Getty
Germany vs Great Britain Box Score (Credits: Getty)

Dennis Schroder and Germany took on Great Britain in their fourth game at EuroBasket 2025 on Monday. Heading into this game, Germany had won its first three games at the tournament, defeating Lithuania, Sweden and Montenegro to clinch a place in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Great Britain had stumbled its way across the first three games, losing to Finland, Sweden and Lithuania. With this, Great Britain had lost its chance to qualify for the later stages, facing an opponent looking to escape the group stage unscathed.

Monday's game started with Germany looking to penetrate the paint. Dennis Schroder led the team's offense, running multiple pick-and-rolls in the opening minutes. Great Britain did well to handle the pressure inside and trailed Germany by two points (15-13) with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Germany's game plan didn't completely work out, but their opponents' lack of discipline in the paint saw them shoot nine free throws, resulting in a 13-point lead at the end of the first. With Schroder's shot not falling, Daniel Theis scored eight points in the first quarter as Franz Wagner dished out six assists.

Great Britain started well and could have finished the quarter with the lead had they worked harder on the glass and shot better from beyond the arc, going 2-for-7. Myles Hesson led the charge with nine points in the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Germany's free-flowing offense continue its dominance, scoring five quick points. Franz Wagner showed off his offensive prowess, getting up to seven assists and adding 10 points. Tristan Da Silva and Theis joined him as Germany's only players with double-figures at the half.

The team continued to push the envelope, attacking the paint as Great Britain seemed helpless to slow it down. The first half ended with Germany heading to the locker room with a 27-point lead, despite their opponents' solid start.

Germany vs Great Britain player stats and box score for Sep. 1

Germany

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Isaac BONGA 62/3
(67%)		1/1
(100%)		1/2
(50%)		5119
Oscar DA SILVA42/2
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		314
Maodo LO/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Tristan DA SILVA104/6
(67%)		2/4
(50%)		/
(%)		211129
Franz WAGNER 104/4
(100%)		2/2
(100%)		/
(%)		712
Daniel THEIS 103/4
(75%)		/
(%)		4/4
(100%)		621214
Dennis SCHRODER 73/9
(33%)		0/2
(0%)		1/1
(100%)		42112
Justus HOLLATZ21/2
(50%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		4312220
Johannes THIEMANN41/1
(100%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		218
Leon KRATZER0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		2-1
Andreas OBST 52/5
(40%)		1/4
(25%)		0/2
(0%)		18
Great Britain

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Josh WARD HIBBERT00/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		2-8
Amin ADAMU20/6
(0%)		0/3
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		1-18
Luke NELSON 52/3
(67%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		132-13
Jelani WATSON-GAYLE31/4
(25%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		-1
Jubrile BELO 42/5
(40%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		221-21
Akwasi YEBOAH 41/7
(14%)		1/5
(20%)		1/2
(50%)		2121-19
Myles HESSON 94/9
(44%)		1/3
(33%)		/
(%)		4211-26
Carl WHEATLE 20/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		123-23
Dan AKIN00/2
(0%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		231-2
Patrick WHELAN21/4
(25%)		0/3
(0%)		/
(%)		-4
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
