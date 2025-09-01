Germany vs Great Britain Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sep. 1 | EuroBasket 2025

Dennis Schroder and Germany took on Great Britain in their fourth game at EuroBasket 2025 on Monday. Heading into this game, Germany had won its first three games at the tournament, defeating Lithuania, Sweden and Montenegro to clinch a place in the round of 16.
Meanwhile, Great Britain had stumbled its way across the first three games, losing to Finland, Sweden and Lithuania. With this, Great Britain had lost its chance to qualify for the later stages, facing an opponent looking to escape the group stage unscathed.
Monday's game started with Germany looking to penetrate the paint. Dennis Schroder led the team's offense, running multiple pick-and-rolls in the opening minutes. Great Britain did well to handle the pressure inside and trailed Germany by two points (15-13) with five minutes left in the first quarter.
Germany's game plan didn't completely work out, but their opponents' lack of discipline in the paint saw them shoot nine free throws, resulting in a 13-point lead at the end of the first. With Schroder's shot not falling, Daniel Theis scored eight points in the first quarter as Franz Wagner dished out six assists.
Great Britain started well and could have finished the quarter with the lead had they worked harder on the glass and shot better from beyond the arc, going 2-for-7. Myles Hesson led the charge with nine points in the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Germany's free-flowing offense continue its dominance, scoring five quick points. Franz Wagner showed off his offensive prowess, getting up to seven assists and adding 10 points. Tristan Da Silva and Theis joined him as Germany's only players with double-figures at the half.
The team continued to push the envelope, attacking the paint as Great Britain seemed helpless to slow it down. The first half ended with Germany heading to the locker room with a 27-point lead, despite their opponents' solid start.
