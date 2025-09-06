Germany vs Portugal Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 6 | EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16

Dennis Schroder and Germany faced Boston Celtics center Neemis Queta and Portugal in their round of 16 matchup at EuroBasket 2025. Germany had made it to this stage of the tournament after posting a perfect record in the group stage, winning games against Montenegro, Sweden, Lithuania, Great Britain and Finland.
Meanwhile, Portugal had barely scraped by to qualify for the round of 16 after losing three of its first five games. Queta and company took down Estonia by three points on Wednesday to book their ticket to the latter stages.
Saturday’s game started with Neemias Queta leading the way for Portugal. The 7-foot center recorded five quick points and a steal to help his team build an early five-point lead. But Germany did well to adjust and worked the ball inside with Daniel Theis and Isaac Bonga, tying the game at 7-7, three minutes into the first.
The strong start from both teams turned into a deadlock until Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder scored for Germany, giving them a four-point cushion (11-7). The back and forth between the teams continued as Germany ended the first quarter, leading by five points (17-12).
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The second quarter opened with Portugal converting free throws and draining a 3-pointer to get within two points of its opponents (19-17). The team continued its solid run from the perimeter, grabbing the lead with five minutes left in the second.
Germany did a poor job of generating good looks for the next few minutes, as Portugal's lead ballooned to five points (26-21). The Germans finally answered back as Franz Wagner, Schroder and Isaac Bonga combined to make it a one-possession game (26-25).
A fast break explosion from Wagner saw Germany retake the lead, before Travante Williams hit a 3-pointer to give his team the lead back. Neemias Queta threw down a stellar alley-oop to bring his team back to a three-point lead as Schroder scored on the other end to make it a one-point game before halftime (32-31).
Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder and Isaac Bonga led the way for Germany with 10, eight and seven points respectively. Meanwhile, Neemias Queta was effective for his team on both ends, recording nine points, five rebounds, two steals and a block in the first half.
Germany vs Portugal player stats and box score for Sept. 6
Germany
Portugal
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for