Germany vs. Portugal Preview and Prediction for Sept. 6 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

As EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16 action tips off, Germany and Portugal will clash in a high-stakes showdown on Saturday.
While both teams are looking to capture their first EuroBasket title, Germany is coming off an undefeated five-game run in group stage play. Meanwhile, Portugal will look to keep its Cinderella story going.
Portugal posted a 2-3 record, and although it finished behind teams like Turkey, Serbia and Latvia in its group, it advanced with seven points.
Portugal has never made it to the knockout rounds in its previous four EuroBasket campaigns, but will aim look to continue making history in Latvia.
Germany vs. Portugal preview, prediction and game details for EuroBasket
Saturday's game will tip off at 8:15 a.m. ET in Riga, Latvia.
Like the rest of the EuroBasket tournament, Courtside 1891 will have all the action available for fans.
Germany vs. Portugal preview
Germany, the 2023 FIBA World Cup winners, will look to build on the momentum it built during the group stage.
With a dynamic duo of NBA stars in Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner, it posted the best differential of any team throughout the group stage. Germany outscored its opponents by 164 points.
Meanwhile, Portugal will have to create magic to advance to the next round. After posting a -53 point differential, it will continue to rely heavily on Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta. However, the rest of the team will have to step up.
Germany and Portugal EuroBasket rosters
Germany
- Isaac Bonga Partizan Belgrade - (Serbia, EuroLeague)
- Oscar da Silva FC Bayern Munich - (Germany, EuroLeague)
- Tristan da Silva - Orlando Magic (NBA)
- Justus Hollatz - FC Bayern Munich (Germany, EuroLeague)
- Leon Kratzer - FC Bayern Munich (Germany, EuroLeague)
- Maodo Lo - Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania, EuroLeague)
- Andreas Obst - FC Bayern Munich (Germany, EuroLeague)
- Dennis Schroder - Sacramento Kings (NBA)
- Daniel Theis - AS Monaco (France, EuroLeague)
- Johannes Thiemann - Gunma Crane Thunders (Japan)
- Johannes Voigtmann - FC Bayern Munich (Germany, EuroLeague)
- Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic (NBA)
Portugal
- Francisco Amarante - Oviedo CB (Spain)
- Diogo Brito - Club Ourense Baloncesto (Spain)
- Anthony da Silva - ALM Evreux Basket (France)
- Diogo Gameiro - SL Benfica (Portugal)
- Miguel Queiroz - FC Porto (Portugal)
- Neemias Queta - Boston Celtics (NBA)
- Daniel Relvao - SL Benfica (Portugal)
- Candido Sa - CB Caceres (Spain)
- Nuno Sa - AD Galomar (Portugal)
- Diogo Ventura - Sporting CP (Portugal)
- Vladyslav Voytso - CD Estela (Spain)
- Travante Williams - Baxi Manresa (Spain)
Germany vs. Portugal Prediction
Ahead of the Round of 16 clash, we're predicting Germany to keep the momentum rolling and get the job done.
