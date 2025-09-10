Germany vs Slovenia Game Player Stats and Box Score - Sept. 10 | EuroBasket 2025 Quarterfinals

Germany vs Slovenia was one of the two quarterfinal games scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 10. In the intense first quarter, Germany took a four-point lead by mid-first quarter. However, things took a very quick turn with Luka Doncic taking over in the last five minutes of the opening quarter.

Doncic led the team with 10 points in the opening quarter. Slovenia ended the quarter 21-32.

Germany vs Slovenia Game Player Stats and Box Score

Germany

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL PF Isaac BONGA Oscar DA SILVA Maodo LO Tristan DA SILVA Franz WAGNER 9 Daniel THEIS 2 Dennis SCHRODER 6 Justus HOLLATZ Johannes THIEMANN Leon KRATZER Andreas OBST 4

Slovenia

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL PF Martin KRAMPELJ 4 Aleksej NIKOLIC 4 Klemen PREPELIC 5 Edo MURIC 2 Rok RADOVIC 2 Robert JURKOVIC Gregor HROVAT 5 Luka SCUKA Alen OMIC Leon STERGAR Luka DONCIC 10

