Germany vs Slovenia Game Player Stats and Box Score - Sept. 10 | EuroBasket 2025 Quarterfinals

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 10, 2025 18:31 GMT
Game Player Stats and Box Score Germany vs Slovenia Sept. 10 [Picture Credit: Getty]
Germany vs Slovenia was one of the two quarterfinal games scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 10. In the intense first quarter, Germany took a four-point lead by mid-first quarter. However, things took a very quick turn with Luka Doncic taking over in the last five minutes of the opening quarter.

Doncic led the team with 10 points in the opening quarter. Slovenia ended the quarter 21-32.

Germany

PlayerPTSREBASTBLKSTLPF
Isaac BONGA
Oscar DA SILVA
Maodo LO
Tristan DA SILVA
Franz WAGNER9
Daniel THEIS 2
Dennis SCHRODER 6
Justus HOLLATZ
Johannes THIEMANN
Leon KRATZER
Andreas OBST 4
Slovenia

PlayerPTSREBASTBLKSTLPF
Martin KRAMPELJ 4
Aleksej NIKOLIC 4
Klemen PREPELIC5
Edo MURIC 2
Rok RADOVIC2
Robert JURKOVIC
Gregor HROVAT5
Luka SCUKA
Alen OMIC
Leon STERGAR
Luka DONCIC 10
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
