Germany vs Slovenia Preview and Prediction for Sept.10 | 2025 EuroBasket Quarterfinals

After cruising through the Round of 16, Germany and Slovenia are set to meet in the final quarterfinal matchup of the 2025 EuroBasket.

Ad

The game on Wednesday will feature plenty of NBA talent on display. Fans can look forward to seeing Luka Doncic, Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, and several other stars share the court in what promises to be an exciting clash.

Germany vs. Slovenia: Details for EuroBasket Quarterfinals

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Germany vs Slovenia Quarterfinals EuroBasket game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. local time (2 p.m. EST and 11 a.m. PT) at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The live telecast will be available on Courtside 1891 worldwide. Fans can also use DAZN to stream the contest.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preview

Germany has proven why they hold the FIBA World Champion title. They started strong by winning five of their six preparatory games and then went undefeated with a 5-0 run in the group stage. Along the way, they overpowered teams like Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Montenegro, and Great Britain, winning by an average points differential of 32.8.

Their Round of 16 game was no different, as Alex Mumbru’s squad dominated Portugal. With Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner combining for 32 points, Germany cruised to an 85-58 victory.

Ad

Slovenia’s journey has been quite different. They stumbled out of the gate with a tough 1-5 record in their warm-up games, but the setbacks didn’t break their spirit. Led by Luka Doncic, they managed to go 3-2 in the group stage, picking up wins over Belgium, Iceland, and Israel to secure the third spot in Group D.

Doncic delivered with a masterclass on Sunday in the Round of 16. He carried his team past Italy with 42 points and 10 rebounds, leading Slovenia to an 84-77 win.

Ad

Germany vs. Slovenia Rosters

Germany

Isaac Bonga

Oscar da Silva

Tristan da Silva

Justus Hollatz

Leon Kratzer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Slovenia

Martin Krampelj

Mark Padjen

Aleksej Nikolic

Klemen Prepelic

Edo Muric

Rok Radovic

Robert Jurkovic

Gregor Hrovat

Luka Scuka

Alen Omic

Leon Stergar

Luka Doncic

Germany vs. Slovenia Predicted Starting Lineups

Germany

Ad

G: Dennis Schroder | G: Andreas Obst | F: Franz Wagner | F: Johannes Voigtmann | C: Daniel Theis

Slovenia

G: Luka Doncic | G: Klemen Prepelic | F: Edo Muric | F: Rok Radovic | C: Alen Omic

Germany vs. Slovenia Prediction

Slovenia has relied heavily on Luka Doncic throughout the tournament, with the LA Lakers guard putting up 34 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game. However, the challenge is that Germany has too much depth and firepower, with a lot more NBA-level experience in their lineup. Doncic will also likely be a bit worn down, making it tough for him to carry Slovenia to another win against the reigning world champions.

Prediction: Expect Germany to win and secure a berth in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More