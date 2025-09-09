Germany vs Slovenia Preview and Prediction for Sept.10 | 2025 EuroBasket Quarterfinals

After cruising through the Round of 16, Germany and Slovenia are set to meet in the final quarterfinal matchup of the 2025 EuroBasket.
The game on Wednesday will feature plenty of NBA talent on display. Fans can look forward to seeing Luka Doncic, Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, and several other stars share the court in what promises to be an exciting clash.
Germany vs. Slovenia: Details for EuroBasket Quarterfinals
The Germany vs Slovenia Quarterfinals EuroBasket game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. local time (2 p.m. EST and 11 a.m. PT) at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The live telecast will be available on Courtside 1891 worldwide. Fans can also use DAZN to stream the contest.
Germany vs. Slovenia Preview
Germany has proven why they hold the FIBA World Champion title. They started strong by winning five of their six preparatory games and then went undefeated with a 5-0 run in the group stage. Along the way, they overpowered teams like Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Montenegro, and Great Britain, winning by an average points differential of 32.8.
Their Round of 16 game was no different, as Alex Mumbru’s squad dominated Portugal. With Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner combining for 32 points, Germany cruised to an 85-58 victory.
Slovenia’s journey has been quite different. They stumbled out of the gate with a tough 1-5 record in their warm-up games, but the setbacks didn’t break their spirit. Led by Luka Doncic, they managed to go 3-2 in the group stage, picking up wins over Belgium, Iceland, and Israel to secure the third spot in Group D.
Doncic delivered with a masterclass on Sunday in the Round of 16. He carried his team past Italy with 42 points and 10 rebounds, leading Slovenia to an 84-77 win.
Germany vs. Slovenia Rosters
Germany
Isaac Bonga
Oscar da Silva
Tristan da Silva
Justus Hollatz
Leon Kratzer
Maodo Lo
Andreas Obst
Dennis Schroder
Daniel Theis
Johannes Thiemann
Johannes Voigtmann
Franz Wagner
Slovenia
Martin Krampelj
Mark Padjen
Aleksej Nikolic
Klemen Prepelic
Edo Muric
Rok Radovic
Robert Jurkovic
Gregor Hrovat
Luka Scuka
Alen Omic
Leon Stergar
Luka Doncic
Germany vs. Slovenia Predicted Starting Lineups
Germany
G: Dennis Schroder | G: Andreas Obst | F: Franz Wagner | F: Johannes Voigtmann | C: Daniel Theis
Slovenia
G: Luka Doncic | G: Klemen Prepelic | F: Edo Muric | F: Rok Radovic | C: Alen Omic
Germany vs. Slovenia Prediction
Slovenia has relied heavily on Luka Doncic throughout the tournament, with the LA Lakers guard putting up 34 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game. However, the challenge is that Germany has too much depth and firepower, with a lot more NBA-level experience in their lineup. Doncic will also likely be a bit worn down, making it tough for him to carry Slovenia to another win against the reigning world champions.
Prediction: Expect Germany to win and secure a berth in the semifinals.
