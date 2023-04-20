"Get your a** in the gym and make them 3s"- Snoop Dogg goes off on LA Lakers player for shooting woes

Snoop Dogg went off on LA Lakers 3-and-D specialist Troy Brown Jr. for his shooting woes against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brown was one of the most reliable role players for the Lakers this season. Across 76 games, he shot 38.1% from deep on 3.7 attempts, the third-best among qualified players on the roster.

However, Brown has gotten off to a rough start in the postseason. He scored three points in 17 minutes in Game 1 on 1-of-4 shooting and went scoreless in Game 2 in 11 minutes, missing his only attempt from deep. Snoop Dogg, a hardcore Lakers fan, wants Brown to overcome his struggles ahead of Game 3 at home.

Here's what the rapper said on a live stream (via Coach Shubh on Twitter):

"Troy Brown, from the LA Lakers, if you don't get your a** in the gym and start shooting them f**king threes, and making them... You have missed every three this series cuz... Darvin Ham, you just start putting other cuz in the game... or take some of cuz time away, cause' he ain't hitting s**t."

Snoop Dogg has been a passionate LA Lakers fan all his life. He grew up in LA and rose to prominence shortly after the "Showtime Era" ended. The singer-songwriter has attended many games since then and follows the team closely.

He isn't too far off from his short analysis of Troy Brown's failures so far. The Lakers need him to increase his efficiency to be more effective when the starters are off. Brown's struggles didn't matter much in Game 1 as the Lakers won 128-112. However, they sustained a 103-93 loss in Game 2.

LA has adequate replacements waiting in the wings that could help their offense in rough situations, so Ham should also look into using other options if needed instead of Brown if his shooting woes continue.

Not the first time Snoop Dogg has ranted about an LA Lakers player

At the start of the season, the LA Lakers began the year as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. They were among the three worst teams in the conference for many months before they added quality depth to their roster at the trade deadline.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis had a rough start too. The latter, in particular, took time to get going before going on a dominant run between mid-November and December. Snoop Dogg went after Davis for his injury struggles after the latter went down with a foot problem in December and missed a month.

Snoop commented on an Instagram post from "Lakeshow CP" that claimed that LeBron and AD are the best duo in the league, saying:

"How? When we never play together for 2 weeks healthy I’m losing faith AD. Need to get his body tight like LeBron I’m tired of seeing him on bench in street clothes. Yeah I said it what are we doing ???"

Anthony Davis has been injury prone over the last three seasons. He played some of the best basketball of his NBA career this year before injuring his foot in December, forcing him to miss over five weeks of action. The LA Lakers desperately needed him after he led them to an 8-2 run following a 2-10 start to the season.

