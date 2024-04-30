"Get their a** out of here!" - Leaked tunnel audio catches Anthony Edwards vilifying Devin Booker & Suns

Following his impressive play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Anthony Edwards put forth an incredible regular season, which translated well so far into the NBA playoffs.

Interestingly, at the end of last night's Game 4 contest against the Phoenix Suns, LegendZ (@legendz_nba) shared a leaked audio clip of Edwards talking trash to Devin Booker and the Suns.

Edwards is known to be one of the most vocal players in the league as he carries himself with immense confidence on the court. Considering how the Timberwolves star was an important piece in sweeping the Suns, the two-time NBA All-Star wanted to let his opponents know about the 4-0 series finish.

"Get that s*** out of here n****," Edwards said. "Hell yeah! That's how you f***ing play, boy. Get their a** out of here. Talking all that s*** man. Get their a** out of here, man."

Interestingly, Devin Booker had the chance to finish the game with 51 points as he was already at a 49-point outing (13-of-21 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range). However, when he went strong to the cup for a lay-up, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert met him at the rim, resulting in a block courtesy of Edwards.

Anthony Edwards talked about sweeping Kevin Durant in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs

Following the 122-116 Game 4 victory, Anthony Edwards talked about the fulfilling feeling of getting the better of the Suns. Additionally, the first-round win was even more important for Edwards because it came against his favorite basketball player, two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant.

"Man, it felt great," Edwards said. "I got the utmost respect for KD. He comes in and competes every night. I watched every last one of his games since I been about five. I love that guy and I am excited to play with him this summer, talk a little trash, and let him know I sent him home."

Playing against the best in the NBA and a player you looked up to growing up remains an incredible feeling for any athlete in the league. For Edwards, it brought about immense respect from one of his peers, and Durant considered him a true competitor in the league today.

The Timberwolves superstar put on a show on the road to advance into the second round of the NBA playoffs, dropping 40 points (13-of-23 shooting, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

In this series, Edwards put up 31.0 points (51.2% shooting, including 43.8% from 3-point range), 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

