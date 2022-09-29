“Get back to the level of basketball that I know I’m capable of playing” - Anthony Davis emphasizes need to have healthy season with LA Lakers

Anthony Davis is hoping to stay healthy for the LA Lakers this season. Davis missed 42 games last season due to knee and ankle injuries. He's never played 82 games in the regular season, appearing in 70 or more games just twice in his career.

On the Lakers' media day, Davis acknowledged that he would like to play all 82 games next season. He also wants to be a dominating player once again after two consecutive injury-plagued seasons. Since joining the Lakers in 2019, he's only played 138 games. Davis said:

"My personal goal is, one, as much as I can, play all 82 games. Two, get back to the level of basketball that I know I'm capable of playing, which is being elite and dominant."

Playing in all 82 regular-season games is a tough task for someone like Anthony Davis. Charles Barkley gave him the nickname "Street Clothes" for a reason.

The eight-time All-Star played 75 games in back-to-back seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017 and 2018. However, due to injuries, he has not been able to reach his full potential. He's been injury-prone throughout his career and it will be interesting to see if that changes next season.

Only five players appeared in all 82 games last season — Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija, Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey, Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges, Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney and the Dallas Mavericks' Dwight Powell.

Looney also played in every playoff game for the Warriors and helped them win their fourth championship in eight seasons.

Anthony Davis believes the LA Lakers are underdogs

Anthony Davis at the Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are under less pressure heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Lakers are not one of the big favorites to win the championship this season. Davis likes the idea of flying under the radar and considers the team as underdogs. He said:

"We're treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder. We're the underdogs. Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do, but they're not talking about us, and that's fine. You know, we'd rather be under the radar."

Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: Anthony Davis and the Lakers vowed to get back on track after a disastrous last season. Plus: an update on L.A.'s point guard situation es.pn/3DWvS31 New story: Anthony Davis and the Lakers vowed to get back on track after a disastrous last season. Plus: an update on L.A.'s point guard situation es.pn/3DWvS31

Although the Lakers were not the most talked about team during the offseason, it could still be an interesting season for them. As LeBron James prepares for season number 20 in the NBA, he is on the verge of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time regular season scoring record.

Basketball fans are waiting to see if Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook can redeem themselves this season. Darvin Ham taking over as the Lakers' new head coach also gave the fans something to be excited about.

