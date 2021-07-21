“Get back to work, I ain’t retiring” - Phoenix Suns’ leader Chris Paul determined to come back strong next season after losing out on the 2021 NBA Championship

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns saw their stellar 2020-21 NBA season come to an end after their Game 6 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Suns made their first playoff appearance in a decade, for which Chris Paul was largely responsible. He helped the likes of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton reach their optimum potential and turned the whole team into championship contenders as the season progressed.

It was CP3's first-ever NBA Finals appearance as well. He gave his all in the elimination game on Wednesday, scoring 26 points on the night, and was the team's best performer. Paul was questioned about the Finals loss and claimed it was taking time for him to process what had happened and mentioned he would be back strong next season.

"I'll take some time to think about that, but right now, you just think about what you could've did more. Great group of guys, hell of a season...For me it just means back to work, I ain’t retiring” said Paul.

Chris Paul averaged 19.2 points and 8.2 assists per game for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Suns finished the postseason with a 14-8 record, losing four straight games for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA season.

"I don't know, we just lost a few minutes ago" - Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul on upcoming free agency

Chris Paul is widely expected to decline his player option this summer in the hopes of securing a multi-year deal from the Phoenix Suns. There are potential suitors like the New York Knicks who are keeping an eye on his situation. However, with the kind of season the Suns have had since adding Paul to their team last offseason, it seems unlikely for him to leave the franchise.

When asked about the same, Chris Paul said he needs time to process the Finals loss and mentioned other things, like the free agency will take care of itself.

"I don't know, we just lost a few minutes ago. Right now, we're gonna process this and figure this out. I think everything else will take care of itself."

The Suns are expected to make a hard push to re-sign the former LA Clippers guard. From Paul's perspective, it seems likely that he would agree to stay with Phoenix, considering he made his debut NBA Finals appearance with the side and has got along well with the rest of the squad in the 2020-21 NBA season.

