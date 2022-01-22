"Get the ball to Steph and get out the way" - Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's impact during a comeback win vs the Houston Rockets

Steph Curry bailed the Golden State Warriors from what would potentially have been another embarrassing loss in two straight nights. The reigning scoring champ was held scoreless in overtime in the loss to the Indiana Pacers just a night ago. He made sure it wasn’t going into an extra period with a game-winning shot against the Houston Rockets.

With 5.1 seconds left in the game, Steph Curry received an inbound pass for an isolation play. He had athletic youngster Kevin Porter Jr. draped all over him as he began to move towards the middle of the lane. A sudden step back just near the keyhole left Porter Jr. desperately lunging for an inconsequential contest.

Steve Kerr, in a post-game interview, succinctly described the play (via 95.7 The Game):

“That was the play. Get the ball to Steph and get out of the way.”

Steph Curry, probably feeling the effects of his 44-minute game last night, struggled against the Houston Rockets. He scored 22 points on 21 shots. The deadliest shooter in the NBA made only 6-21 field goal attempts, including 4-13 from three-point distance. He also missed two important trifectas in the last two minutes of the game.

However, with the game on the line, there was no one Steve Kerr would rather go to. With Klay Thompson sitting out back-to-back games, there was only one Splash brother who would be given the chance to shoot it. It was, amazingly, Steph Curry’s eighth game-winner of his career.

Why are Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors struggling?

The Golden State Warriors' offense has fallen to the middle of the pack. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The Golden State Warriors are only 4-6 in their last 10 games. They have progressively dropped from the top three in offensive rating to 13th overall. In the last 10 games, they have an offensive rating of 104, which would be just slightly better than the Orlando Magic who holds the worst record in the NBA (8-39).

Their defense, though, has remained stout despite Draymond Green’s absence. In the same number of games, that defense continues to be stifling with a 103.9 defensive rating. If not for their defense, they could be in a worse spot right now.

Klay Thompson's return has affected their chemistry. It has taken Jordan Poole a little out of sync after playing as a starter before Thompson’s comeback. The Warriors' plan to hold out the iconic shooting guard in back-to-back games has also deepened the adjustments.

Steve Kerr is not worried, though. Sooner rather than later, they should be able to figure out what's ailing them. With Draymond Green returning and the offense finding its rhythm, Steph Curry will likely have more open and better looks. When that happens, the fun really starts in the Bay Area.

