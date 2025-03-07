"Get a better deal" - Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on Mavericks trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis 

Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban didn't hold back his thoughts on Dallas trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. While appearing on WFAA+ on Thursday, Cuban shared his blunt thoughts on the entire saga, which went down a month ago. One of the most shocking aspects was the Mavericks pulling the plug on Doncic as a franchise centerpiece eight months after he led them to a final run.

Ad

However, it was even more surprising for some because of the package the Mavericks got back from the Lakers. While Anthony Davis is an All-NBA caliber player, he was aging and injury-prone. The Lakers also parted ways with only one unprotected pick (2029) and young prospect Max Christie.

Here's what Cuban said about the deal:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If the Mavs are going to trade Luka, that’s one thing, just get a better deal. No disrespect to Anthony Davis…If we had gotten 4 Unprotected No. 1’s and Anthony Davis and Max Christie, this would be a different conversation."

Expand Tweet

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback