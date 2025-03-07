  • home icon
  "Get a better deal" - Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on Mavericks trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis 

"Get a better deal" - Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on Mavericks trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 07, 2025 04:29 GMT
&quot;Get a better deal&quot; - Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on Mavericks trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis (Image Sources: Getty, IMAGN)
"Get a better deal" - Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on Mavericks trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis (Image Sources: Getty, IMAGN)

Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban didn't hold back his thoughts on Dallas trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. While appearing on WFAA+ on Thursday, Cuban shared his blunt thoughts on the entire saga, which went down a month ago. One of the most shocking aspects was the Mavericks pulling the plug on Doncic as a franchise centerpiece eight months after he led them to a final run.

Ad

However, it was even more surprising for some because of the package the Mavericks got back from the Lakers. While Anthony Davis is an All-NBA caliber player, he was aging and injury-prone. The Lakers also parted ways with only one unprotected pick (2029) and young prospect Max Christie.

Here's what Cuban said about the deal:

"If the Mavs are going to trade Luka, that’s one thing, just get a better deal. No disrespect to Anthony Davis…If we had gotten 4 Unprotected No. 1’s and Anthony Davis and Max Christie, this would be a different conversation."
