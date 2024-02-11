"Get this bitch out of here" - Alleged leaked audio shows Draymond Green beefing with Jusuf Nurkic & Kevin Durant during Suns vs Warriors

Draymond Green went away from the NBA to undergo counseling to work on his rage on the floor that resulted in two suspensions earlier this season. Well, that may not be paying off yet as it appears he's still holding on to some of his previous beefs with the Phoenix Suns, which includes Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant.

Green has plenty of history with Nurkic and Durant. He was suspended indefinitely for violently swinging his arm into Nurkic’s face the last time (before Saturday night) that Green and the Golden State Warriors played the Suns in December.

Green and Durant’s beef goes back to their time as teammates, as seen in the video above. Many reported that Green’s aggressive relationship with Durant is the reason the NBA star left for Brooklyn. They two did a podcast Sunday later to squash the beef, but Green is not done talking.

The Warriors and Green took down the Suns on Saturday night in a thrilling 113-112 win at home. Steph Curry’s late-game heroics won the game for Golden State, and Green was letting the Suns have it all game long. He was constantly jawing at Nurkic, Durant, Devin Booker and other members of the Suns throughout the game.

New audio has allegedly leaked on social media. It does its best to read lips as Green spats at Nurkic and Durant at different points of the game.

During the game, he and Nurkic got face-to-face and lightly shoved each other. After the incident, Green went to the bench and was heard dissing Nurkic.

“Get this bitch out of here. He’s too soft,” Draymond Green said.

Green also had words for Durant. At the end of the game, Phoenix had a last-second, desperation chance at a game-winner. The ball went to Durant, but he could not handle the catch cleanly and Green stripped it away to ice the game. Green had some words from Durant in the leaked clip.

“It’s me, n*****. The f**k is wrong with you?” Draymond Green said.

Durant simply walked away with no reaction. It appears that Green has not quite resolved the on-court demeanor. At least he did not punch someone in the face this time.

Jusuf Nurkic calls out Draymond Green after Suns’ loss to Warriors

Jusuf Nurkic is not a Draymond Green fan and understandably so after Green punched him in the face in December. It appears that Nurkic’s feelings have not changed.

Nurkic and Green were antagonizing each other during the Suns-Warriors game on Saturday night with some shoving back-and-forth and aggressive play. After the game, Nurkic was clear about how he feels about the Warriors forward.

“It’s sad,” Nurkic said. “He didn’t learn anything. It’s just a matter of time. He’s going to knock out somebody else again. I take everything back, what I said. He doesn’t deserve a chance.”

Nurkic will not get a chance at revenge against Draymond Green this season unless the two teams meet in the playoffs. The Suns won the season series 3-1.

