"Get them boys up outta here!": Michael Porter Jr. no chill against Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Michael Porter Jr. revisited the time the Denver Nuggets went up against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals. The Nuggets became NBA champions after beating the Heat 4-1. Apparently, Porter Jr. thinks that their title win had a lot to do with the fact that they faced Miami instead of the Boston Celtics.

During a recent episode of "The Kenny Beecham Podcast", Porter revealed that he and the Nuggets were glad to have the Heat as their NBA Finals adversaries instead of the Celtics.

Porter boldly said that having Miami as their opponent was a lot easier compared to Boston, especially considering how Tyler Herro wasn't around to help his Heat squad.

"We knew we had the matchup versus the Heat," Porter said. "Kinda when they were playing the Celtics, we felt like we matched up a little better with the Heat than the Celtics.

"The Celtics would've been a tough series. Prolly would've gone six, seven games. But against Miami, we were like 'Man we can get them boys up outta here.'"

Looking back at the time Michael Porter Jr. won his first title with the Denver Nuggets

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

The outstanding performance of the Denver Nuggets throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs made them the NBA champions last season.

Their devotion and hard work eventually paid off, as they beat the Miami Heat in a five-game NBA Finals series. Although Michael Porter Jr. claimed that the Heat were an easy matchup for them in the finals, their victory was far from easy.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler did everything they could to consistently keep the games within reach. While the Nuggets were able to secure an impressive series victory, none of the games featured a blowout lead.

Despite the relentless assault from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Miami showed a lot of heart and had their role players stepping up to match Denver's energy. Guys like Max Strus and Gabe Vincent were key in keeping the Heat's hopes alive.

Eventually, Michael Porter Jr.'s predictions came true, though, as the Nuggets claimed their first title.